Tana Mongeau alleges Austin McBroom has social gloves amid bankruptcy rumors
Tana Mongeau has caused a storm on Twitter after her latest tweet on Austin McBroom and recent rumors of Social Gloves bankruptcy.
The feud between the two YouTubers doesn’t seem to end.
The two faced off on Twitter before YouTube personalities took on Bryce Hall in the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event.
Tana went on to make numerous claims that Austin cheated on his wife Catherine Piaz. Austin was quick to slam all said claims.
For a few days, it seemed the two had put the feud aside a bit. However, recently the 23-year-old internet star has cast a serious shadow over the patriarch of the ACE family.
Tana Mongeau shades Austin McBroom on Twitter
Referring to the ongoing Social Gloves bankruptcy controversy Tana wrote, not austin mcbroom who owns most of the social gloves and everyone is surprised people aren’t getting paid.
The YouTuber was referring to recent reports revealing that most of the creators / artists who took part in the YouTube vs TikTok boxing event earlier this month have yet to get paid.
In her tweet, Tana claimed that the former NBA player was one of the owners of Social gloves entertainment, the company that sponsored the June 12 event in Miami.
Austin responded to Tanas’ tweet saying: It’s not the most desperate human being talking shit she doesn’t know. Don’t try to bring me or the event to make you feel better about Tanacon. Every fighter including myself will be paid and a lawsuit is going on and it’s not with stupid social gloves.
Tanas’s tweet is the result of social media stars Vinnie Hacker, Josh Richards, as well as Fouseytube claimed the participants of the event had not yet been paid.
Vinnie and Josh from Camp TikTok revealed the same on the Best Friends Podcast.
No sooner had the podcast episode been uploaded than bankruptcy rumors started to surface online.
While there have been several reports and rumors that the ACE family star is one of the owners, he has never confirmed this himself.
Social Gloves clears bankruptcy rumors
The company took advantage of its social media platforms and issued a statement in the aftermath of bankruptcy rumors. He said they try to pay every participant in the Battle of the Platforms event. The statement also stated that they were trying to do so within a reasonable timeframe.
The statement also revealed that they had engaged a leading accounting firm as well as a first-class forensic auditor for this purpose.
In this statement, they further asked the participants to send them the receipts for the money they owed them, as this would help them in the verification process.
On top of that, Austin also stood up for the company. The former NBA athlete said: We all know the social gloves put on one of the biggest social media events in history that you’ve all watched.
He further said, the real numbers will come out soon.
Twitter reacts to the controversy
The feud left Twitter divided, with some coming out with Austins backing while others claiming Tana was right.
In response to Tana, one user wrote, Tana, you are so problematic.
A second said, sit this one baby because we haven’t forgotten about Tanacon.
A third user expressed support for Tana, while denouncing the ACE family. The tweet read: If you always buy something the Ace family posts, it’s on you. They never launched anything that was not accompanied by scandal and false promises. People don’t get what they pay for, people get ripped off.
