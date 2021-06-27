Rajinikanth calls Vairamuthu from the United States. Lyricist says actor is fit and healthy

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently in the United States with his family for his checkup. The actor spoke to his friend and American lyricist Vairamuthu and provided an update on his condition. The lyricist took to Twitter to reveal that Rajinikanth’s doctors said he was in good health and good health. Vairamuthu also added that the Darbar actor exudes confidence while talking to him on the phone.

VAIRAMUTHU SHARES RAJINIKANTH’S HEALTH UPDATE

On June 19, Rajinikanth was seen at Chennai International Airport with his wife Latha. The couple traveled to the United States for the actor’s checkup. In 2016, Rajinikanth underwent a kidney transplant at the Mayo Clinic in the United States.

After his call with Rajinikanth following the actor’s health check, lyricist and poet Vairamuthu took to Twitter to share his health update with his fans. He said he was happy to learn that Rajinikanth’s health check went well.

Vairamuthu’s tweet reads: “Rajini called from the United States. He said his checkup went well. I was happy to hear that. I could feel his good health and his confidence in his voice. I’m posting this tweet for his fans. “

RAJINIKANTH AND AISHWARYA SPOTTED AT MAYO CLINIC, USA

Recently, Rajinikanth and her daughter Aishwarya Dhanush were spotted leaving the Mayo Clinic in the United States. A fan spotted the duo and clicked on a photo, which is now going viral on social media. Rajinikanth is expected to return to Chennai in two weeks.

On the work side, Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Darbar, which hit theaters in 2020. He is currently busy with director Siruthai Siva’s Annaatthe. The next rural artist program will start in July.

