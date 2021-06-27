Rajinikanth calls Vairamuthu from the United States. Lyricist says actor is fit and healthy

Superstar Rajinikanth spoke to his friend Vairamuthu from the United States. The Darbar actor told his friend he was in good health.
Vairamuthu (left) took to Twitter to share Rajinikanth’s health update.
Superstar Rajinikanth is currently in the United States with his family for his checkup. The actor spoke to his friend and American lyricist Vairamuthu and provided an update on his condition. The lyricist took to Twitter to reveal that Rajinikanth’s doctors said he was in good health and good health. Vairamuthu also added that the Darbar actor exudes confidence while talking to him on the phone.
VAIRAMUTHU SHARES RAJINIKANTH’S HEALTH UPDATE
On June 19, Rajinikanth was seen at Chennai International Airport with his wife Latha. The couple traveled to the United States for the actor’s checkup. In 2016, Rajinikanth underwent a kidney transplant at the Mayo Clinic in the United States.
After his call with Rajinikanth following the actor’s health check, lyricist and poet Vairamuthu took to Twitter to share his health update with his fans. He said he was happy to learn that Rajinikanth’s health check went well.
Vairamuthu’s tweet reads: “Rajini called from the United States. He said his checkup went well. I was happy to hear that. I could feel his good health and his confidence in his voice. I’m posting this tweet for his fans. “
Here is the post:
RAJINIKANTH AND AISHWARYA SPOTTED AT MAYO CLINIC, USA
Recently, Rajinikanth and her daughter Aishwarya Dhanush were spotted leaving the Mayo Clinic in the United States. A fan spotted the duo and clicked on a photo, which is now going viral on social media. Rajinikanth is expected to return to Chennai in two weeks.
Here is the post:
On the work side, Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Darbar, which hit theaters in 2020. He is currently busy with director Siruthai Siva’s Annaatthe. The next rural artist program will start in July.
SEE ALSO | Rajinikanth goes to the United States for a general check-up. Photos and video from Chennai airport
SEE ALSO | Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu are the original thugs, says Vishnu Manchu. See crazy photo
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit