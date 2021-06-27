Bronagh Gallagher always felt out of place in Hollywood

Actress and singer Bronagh Gallagher said she didn’t feel comfortable being a Hollywood star.

The Derry-born star has also spoken of leaving her troubled teenage town to pursue a career in showbiz.

She landed roles in big movies like Pulp Fiction and Star Wars The Phantom Menace after his breakthrough on the big screen as Bernie in The Commitments.

To close



In the hit film Les Engagements In the hit film Les Engagements

Bronagh (49) explained: I’ve always felt a bit out of place in Los Angeles.

It was a very precious, extraordinary moment with a very talented director (Pulp Fiction screenwriter Quentin Tarantino).

I never thought that, number one, the scripts I read were things I would really like to do.

And the heart I wanted to explore in the world of theater was the theater.

My love was the theater and when I got back to LA it was just hanging out.

To close



HUGE GIG: Bronagh landed a role in the phantom menace HUGE GIG: Bronagh landed a role in the phantom menace

It was all about the music and hanging out on the stage in LA.

But I never really pursued that career there because I never felt like I was somehow understood.

I was not, in a way that physically I felt, what they were looking for.

Bronagh said she and her siblings Older producer sister Louise and older brother Paul also flew early to pursue a career in the arts as conflict raged outside their Bogside home.

She said: We didn’t know it was an escape because [music] was my parents’ passion.

My parents never drank and to let people understand what it was like to grow up in Northern Ireland at the time, people would work if they were lucky enough to find a job.

To close



Bronagh Gallagher on the red carpet Bronagh Gallagher on the red carpet

Very few people drank. They were going to mass. They would buy the fashion, buy the gear to wear this weekend and go to the ball.

Obviously it was horrible and yes my dad made, I think, a very conscious decision because where we lived we were so subjected to what was going on.

And they were trying to cope with raising three kids in the middle of it all. Trying to cope with safety in a very active torn and traumatized area, with an extremely intense British military presence right outside our doors.

So I guess we didn’t think it was an escape but we lived in a Free Derry so to speak, we lived in the headquarters.

British soldiers were everywhere, but the IRA was everywhere.

Speaking to Dundonald-born Colin Murray during her live broadcast on BBC Radio 5, she said the landing a role in the movie The Commitment was one of those game-changing crossroads in your life and something that I’m eternally grateful for.

She added: It was mind blowing. It was a life changing experience, you know? I mean, I was only 18 when we shot it.