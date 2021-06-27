Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra shares preview of her ‘Sona’ restaurant
WASHINGTON : Actress Priyanka Chopra recently visited her new ‘Sona’ restaurant in New York on Saturday night and offered fans a taste of the venue’s exquisite food and decor.
Priyanka is undoubtedly spending some quality time with her family after returning from the UK, where she was filming for her upcoming series “Citadel”.
Last night, the former Miss World visited her new Indian food restaurant “Sona” in New York City and shared glimpses of the drool-worthy food she gorged on at the venue that opened in March. of this year.
Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of photos in which she was seen enjoying pani puri, a mouth-watering dosa with a variety of chutneys and also a platter that appeared to be full of pakoras and shrimp. The actor was also accompanied by his friends for the special dinner.
The post was captioned: “Can’t believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labor of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a healthy From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, with gorgeous interiors, stunning art from Indian artists (for sale) and delicious food and drink, the Sona experience is so unique and part of my heart in the heart of New York City. “
Priyanka also shared a photo from her private dining room at the restaurant where “Mimi’s” was engraved on the wall. “Mimi” is PeeCee’s nickname and she previously revealed in an interview that her mother gave her this nickname after French actor Mimi Rogers.
The two-time National Film Award-winning actor also visited his brand new Indian cuisine restaurant and shared a glimpse of the beautiful setting.
She looked as seductive as ever in a light blue striped shirt which she teamed with high waisted wide leg pants in neon yellow color. She accessorized the look with matching jewelry and her signature brown lipstick.
Meanwhile, on the job front, Priyanka was recently announced as one of the Victoria’s Secret Ambassadors.
Other than that, she will next be seen in the upcoming “Citadel” spy series also starring Richard Madden of “Game of Thrones” fame.
She also has an interesting lineup of films, including “Text For You”, “Matrix 4” in the works.
