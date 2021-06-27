Rank of “Brahmanism” in Karnataka: after having faced two FIRs, actor Chetan Kumar sues Minister of Labor Shivaram Hebbar





After facing two FIRs filed following complaints from members of the Brahmin community in Karnataka for his critical comments on Brahmanism, actor Chetan Kumar sued Labor Minister Arbail Shivaram Hebbar for civil defamation. The actor filed a lawsuit against the minister in a civil court in the city of Bengaluru, asking for Rs 1 in compensation and a public apology. In a statement released later, the actor accused Minister Hebbar of using “demeaning and offensive language” against him. “Although I generally ignore such words from the public, Mr. Hebbar is in a position of immense power, abuses his role as a public servant and must be held accountable,” Chetan explained. Earlier this month, on June 11, Hebbar condemned Chetan’s statements citing Dr BR Ambedkar and Periyar and issued a call via tweets to “uproot Brahmanism”, alleging he had “killed ideas” of Basava and Buddha. Reacting to the actor’s tweets on May 27, June 1 and June 6, Hebbar called them “against the Constitution” and “a publicity stunt.” He also added that he would appeal to the chief minister to take appropriate action. The Karnataka Brahmin Development Board filed a complaint with the Bengaluru Town Police Commissioner, after which an FIR was registered against Chetan at Ulsoor Gate Police Station. Later, Basavangudi police registered another FIR based on a complaint filed by Pawan Kumar Sharma, president of Vipra Yuva Vedike, a community organization. Both FIRs mentioned charges under 153 B (accusations, assertions detrimental to national integration) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion or religious convictions) of the Code Indian criminal law. Chetan, who is also known for his activism and participation in seminars and socio-political campaigns, noted, “Through tweets from his official account, Mr. Hebbar also directly influenced the powers that be to put him (Chetan) in prison for his free speech rights and to quote ideas / terms that our icons Bahujan Buddha, Basava / Sharanas, Dr. Ambedkar, Periyar, and so many others have spent their lives defending.

