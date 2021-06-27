Scarlett Johansson’s husband wouldn’t let her spoil the movie for him





Scarlett Johansson reveals her husband Colin Jost would check for spoilers before casting Black Widow lines with her.

Scarlett Johannsson surprisingly struggled to convince her husband to run lines with her while she was working on Black Widow – he was afraid she would spoil the movie! Johannsson was on The Jess Cagle Show on Sirius XM when she opened up about how she handled things with her husband, Saturday Night Live co-writer (and co-host of the famous humorous Weekend Update news segment with Michael Che) Colin Jost, when the two were living together in London while she was filming the upcoming one Black Widow and Jost had been working on the release since Tom and Jerry film, also shot in London. RELATED: Black Widow: Johansson Discusses Natashas Sexualization & Tony Starks Sexism “When we were shooting this movie in London, Colin was also there – he was shooting Tom and Jerry – which went well because we had been together in the same city for a long time, which is rare. And if I was in the middle of a big action scene or a streak or whatever, he couldn’t hear – he just didn’t want to hear anything – nothing – about it, nothing about the details. – of course he wants to know, ‘How was your day?’ but as soon as it was like, ‘Can you read this scene with [me]? ‘ he said to me: ‘Am I going to have spoilers?’ “ She continued, “He wanted to know ‘spoil alert’ before he read the lines together. Can you believe him?” as she began to laugh at remembering the incident. RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Explains Why Natashas Sacrifices In Avengers: Endgame Works Johansson wasn’t sure if Jost was checking to see if he could avoid running the lines if there was have been spoilers, which would be one thing, or if he would just check ahead to see if there would be a spoiler and then keep doing the lines with it anyway and learn the spoilers anyway, but at least prepare to be spoiled when he saw the script pages. Johansson also added: I am really happy with the work we have done over the past 10 years. It’s bittersweet to say goodbye, but if you like something, you have to let it go! “ Jost and Johannson tied the knot in October 2020 after getting engaged a year earlier. The two started dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live. KEEP READING: Black Widow: Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova Hailed in Early Criticism Reactions Source: EW.com Thanos and Thor confirmed that MCU Hulk’s biggest weakness isn’t what you think

