MCU villains overhaul with UK actors

It looks like the British actors on this side of the Atlantic are good enough to play the bad guy. Whether it’s Ralph Fiennes inhabiting Lord Voldemort, Harry Potter’s iconic adversary, or Alan Rickman perfectly playing Hans Gruber in Die Hard, the cinema has a long history of casting British actors to play villainous characters, and there is still more. examples of film franchises where big British stars may have played antagonistic roles. .

RELATED: 10 British Actors Who Played American Superheroes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe, for example, is teeming with British stars. There are definitely more good guys than bad guys with actors like Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland enjoying their heroic roles in Doctor Strange and Spider-Man respectively. But which British stars would make the best villains if parts of the MCU were recast?

ten Thanos: Tom Hardy

Through his antics in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the main villain of the MCU has to be Thanos. However, while his ultimate goal was to capture half of all living things in the universe (which he achieved), he’s different from a lot of other villains. There is an almost calm stillness in him. It’s not for power and glory; he wants to change the universe for the better in many ways. Josh Brolin’s performance brings a lot of gravity to this character.

That being said, Thanos is a role that could be perfect fodder for Tom Hardy. He’s a crafty British actor who accepts physical roles, and he can show a lot of threat and emotion at the same time.

9 Héla: Kate Beckinsale

Cate Blanchett was an inspired cast to play Thor and Lokis estranged sister in Thor: Ragnorak. Blanchett provided a wonderful blend of malice and megalomaniacal intent, garnished with a hint of sensuality and mischief.

RELATED: 10 Best Cate Blanchett Movies, According To IMDb

There is only one actress who could potentially be Blanchett’s perfect replacement in the role, and that is Underground world star Kate Beckinsale. She can bring a well-rounded level of humor and madness to the play while still looking great in the action sequences.

8 Quentin Beck / Mysterio: Jamie Bell

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, former Stark employee Quentin Beck used drones and hologram technology to take revenge on a world he hadn’t liked. Jake Gyllenhaal donned his fictional supervillain Mysterio’s helmet and showed Spider-Man and everyone else what he is capable of.

During the first half of the film, Gyllenhaal had to convince both Peter Parker and the audience that he was the right guy. When the reveal arrives, it’s an effortless transition to Beck’s more sinister, revenge-filled side that viewers had yet to see. It looks like British star Jamie Bell may well play this mysterious character. Of course, Hedid played the role of Ben Grimm in the hapless The Fantastic Four reboot in 2015, but he’s very good at portraying characters whose true intentions aren’t always too clear, as we saw recently inWithout remorse.

7 Ego the living planet: Gary Oldman

Choosing Kurt Russell as the estranged father of Star-Lords was a good move for the MCU. He was a great choice to play Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill’s dad, as Russell and Pratts had a satisfying sense of humor. However, the character of Egosoon turns out to be more off-balance than one might think, and the British star who would be comfortable playing a megalomaniac like this is said to be Gary Oldman.

Gary Oldman has given huge performances over the years, each one very different from one another, showcasing his astounding range. He is often remembered for some of his more manic roles such as his turn as the deranged DEA agent Stansfield in Luc Besson. Lon: the professionaland his memorable cameo as villainous Drexl Spivey in Tony Scott’s True romance.

6 Grandmaster: Sacha Baron Cohen

Thor: Ragnorak shook the Thor frankness and took on a much lighter and more comical tone, which was not to everyone’s liking. However, he introduced us to TheGrandmaster, which was largely well received. It’s a nasty role, but one that’s skillfully handled and played by the very natural performer Jeff Goldblum. It’s a portrayal that takes what we’d expect from an onscreen villain and flips it.

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen 10 Best Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

From a list of British comedic talent, who would be best placed to don the golden mantle? Who could create memorable moments and fully embody the eccentricity of the Grand Master? It must surely be the multitalented Sacha Baron Cohen. Fresh from its long awaited Borat sequel and well-deserved Oscar sign for The Chicago 7 trial, we saw how talented and capable Cohen can be.

5 Alexander Pierce: Tom Wilkinson

HYDRA undercover agent Alexander Pierce has spent years working in the US government, the World Security Council and, of course, SHIELD. He had managed to infiltrate and earn the respect of his colleagues for decades and worked his way to a position of power to help HYDRA take in the world. Legendary star Robert Redford took on the role in Captain America: The Winter Soldierand was able to expertly portray both sides of the character.

Selma star Tom Wilkinson could easily be accommodated in Redford’s place. The talented actor would handle the government type very well and play on Pierce’s manipulative nature and overall cruelty.

4 Doctor Samuel Sterns / The chef: Simon Pegg

Dr Samuel Sterns first appeared in 2008 The Incredible Hulk as he helped heal Bruce Banner’s condition. However, a wound to Sterns’ head became infected with Banner’s blood, resulting in a mutation in his mental abilities and a growing level of insanity. Before they developed, he was taken into custody and has not been seen again. Tim Blake Nelson starred as Sterns in 2008 and his portrayal of this eccentric genius was perfect.

British star Simon Pegg is said to be more than capable of filling Sterns’ boots in a revamp sure to deliver the same level of geek enthusiasm and out of place quirks we come to expect from some roles he has played in the past.

3 Justin Hammer: Paddy Considine

He was confident, opportunistic, and ruthless when it came to trying to improve Stark Industries, but Justin Hammers’ efforts in Iron man 2 were all for nothing. Still, it was fun to see his egotistical nature come to life on the big screen thanks to a performance widely praised by the always brilliant Sam Rockwell, who was perfect for the role.

RELATED: Sam Rockwell 10 Best Roles, Ranked By Rotten Tomatoes

If for some reason a Hammer overhaul was needed, surely the best man for the job would be Paddy Considine. Considine is perfectly capable of playing off-balance characters who have a welcome level of humor and other quirks in movies likeWarm down andthe end of the world.

2 Adrian Toomes / Vulture (Spider-Man: Homecoming)

Equipped with his stolen Chitauri tech, Adrian Toomes (AKA Vulture) turned to crime after being left on his own when Tony Stark’s damage control was put in place to help clean up and recover artifacts. of the mess created by the Battle of New York, put Toomes out of work. Stark indirectly cost Michael Keaton’s Toomes his life and inadvertently created a new supervillain.

Keaton was certainly a great choice and was able to effortlessly deal with Toomes’ ever-changing attitude as he battled his actions and fought with the honorable man he truly was. Who better to take on a character like this from New York? lodge star Hugh Laurie would be a perfect fit. Similar age range and build aside, Laurie is a master of American accents and plays complex characters.

1 Erik Killmonger (Black Panther)

The much-loved Michael B. Jordan put in a great performance in the huge Marvel hit of 2018 Black Panther. Jordan played the incredibly loathsome N’Jadaka (AKA Erik Killmonger), the ex-United States Navy SEAL who intended to win the throne from his cousin T’Challa (Black Panther) and do whatever he had to get what he wanted.

So which British star would best fill the boots of this Wakandan villain? Best known for his role as Finn in the Star wars trilogy sequel, British star John Boyega certainly deserved his acting skills. He’s very comfortable playing in big blockbusters, and he would be more than capable of taking on such an unscrupulous role.

NEXT: 5 Game Of Thrones Actors Who Are Actually British (& 5 Who Are Not)



following

10 best couples and their most iconic Harry Potter scene







About the Author