Robomart launches in West Hollywood





Robomart, the store selling platform (previous post), has announced its official launch in West Hollywood, California. Using the proprietary Robomart app, consumers can flag down an automated store on wheels and get it to their location in under 10 minutes, making it the fastest delivery service available today. For this launch, Robomart partnered with REEF, the largest operator of mobility and logistics hubs and neighborhood kitchens in North America, to manage storage, labeling, scanning, integrity and product replenishment. In 2018, Robomart debuted at CES, where the company unveiled the world’s first stand-alone grocery store. Robomart continues to develop its autonomous technology and will integrate driverless vehicles into its fleet as permitted by regulations. Robomart works the same as Uber in that you can flag down a mobile store to come to you and when it arrives you open the doors with your app and choose your own products. Robomart addresses several issues that consumers face when using other retail platforms and grocery delivery services. According to a recent survey, 90% of grocery deliveries take more than 30 minutes to arrive, at least three times longer than Robomart, and 87% of consumers who use other grocery delivery services often receive the wrong items , which makes these services far from ideal. when people need items quickly. Robomart eliminates these issues and allows consumers to view a list of all products in the Robomart app before calling and then select their items when Robomart arrives at their doorstep, leaving no room for a wrong selection of product. product or out-of-stock items. The Robomart shopping experience also removes the time-consuming and tedious shopping cart creation and payment processes by implementing a proprietary RFID-based no-payment system that allows users to pick up selected products, place them in the bag and go away, without physically checking. outside and paying. As part of this initial launch, the company is showcasing two types of Robomart: a drugstore Robomart that includes shampoo, hand sanitizer, ibuprofen and more, which was recently tested in West Hollywood; and a ready-to-eat Robomart Snacks which includes chocolates, crisps, soft drinks and other snack items. The company is in the development phase with its Robomart Grocery store, which will offer fresh fruits and vegetables as well as other refrigerated items. Robomart plans to expand its fleet to include Pantry, Deli and Caf Robomarts in the coming months. Robomart has partnered with Zeeba, its vehicle fleet supplier, and Zebra Technologies and Avery Dennison, the world leaders in RFID, who have provided support for Robomart’s proprietary RFID tracking technology.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos