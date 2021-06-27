Entertainment
Your prospective horoscope: June 27
IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY
Luck will find you this year no matter how hard you try to avoid it. You have to get past the idea that you don’t deserve to be one of life’s winners because not only do you deserve it, but by embracing it you can help the losers of life as well.
ARIES (March 21 – April 20):
Let go of what went wrong in the past and focus on what you can do now. Mars, your ruler, in the sympathetic sign of Leo is good for creative endeavors of all kinds, but especially those which give your ego a boost.
TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):
Resist the urge to stick your nose into other people’s affairs for the next few days. If what they are doing doesn’t affect you in any way then you have no reason to get involved and if you get involved you will probably regret it.
GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):
Travel and social activities should generally be fine for you over the coming week, but you should also be aware that events beyond your control may require you to make adjustments. Do them on purpose and don’t waste time trying to beat the powers that be.
CANCER (June 22 – July 23):
If you are looking for a way out of any deal, you might have a chance to end it this week. The downside is that it won’t be cheap. It will cost you financially, of course, but what about damage to your reputation?
LEO (July 24 – August 23):
You may have been running below full capacity lately, but now you can push the pedal all the way to the ground and go full speed ahead. Don’t go in just any direction, but have a well thought out plan for where you are going.
VIRGIN (August 24 – September 23):
You might be a little low on self-confidence right now, but what happens around the middle of the next week will remind you that other people are also human and that a positive attitude can get you very far in the process. life.
BALANCE (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):
There is a huge luck factor working in your favor right now, especially thanks to the friends and people you get along with at work. You have to remember, however, that nothing is really free, you will need to be of service to others as well.
SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22):
Cosmic activity in the career area of your theme will give you the opportunity to grow in the world over the next several weeks, while making friends along the way. Even your rivals will be in awe of your ability to do the right things.
SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21):
The planets are on your side right now, so if you’re in the mood for a new adventure, now is the time. Some people may advise caution, but some people clearly don’t possess your level of courage and confidence. You will make it work.
CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20):
You will have to read between the lines if you want to know what your rivals are doing and why. Once you know what’s going on, make sure you keep the information to yourself. The fewer people there are, the better.
AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19):
Partners and colleagues have been pretty pushy lately and at some point in the coming week you need to stand up to them and say nothing more. They will only give you a break if they know you will cause them trouble if they don’t.
PISCES (February 20 – March 20):
The most important thing now in Pisces is that you maintain a positive mental attitude at all times and in all situations. The more others try to make you feel bad about yourself, the more constructive your thoughts about yourself and life in general should be.
Find out more about yourself at sallybrompton.com
