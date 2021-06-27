Ludlow Art League celebrates | Daily news from the peninsula

Entertainment
PORT LUDLOW – The Port Ludlow Art League is hosting a celebration in its online group exhibition in July, while honoring its star artists, Carol Nielsen and Sharon Zablotney, as well as the winners of an abstract painting raffle.
For his group show, members of the league created works of art that celebrate the big and small things in life. From a perfect sunset to a reunion with friends and family, the inspirations for the group art show were limitless.
Nielsen, a collage artist, is the league’s artist of the month while Zablotney is the jeweler of the month. The work of the two will be at the Sound Community Bank at the corner of Oak Bay Road and Osprey Ridge Drive in Port Ludlow, as well as online at www.portludlowart.org.
Zablotney’s work will also be on display at the Port Ludlow Art League Gallery, next to the bank.
During the pandemic, Nielsen explored new techniques to incorporate into his multimedia works, organizers said.
She creates monoprint papers using acrylic paints, stencils, lines, textures and stamps and incorporates other handmade papers, acrylic paints and Asemic writing in her designs.
His work has been exhibited in many venues including the Port Ludlow Art Gallery, Port Ludlow Resort and Inn, Old Alcohol Plant, and Northwind Arts Center.
Zablotney is known for her glass, silver and enamel beads.
She combines them with a variety of other materials, including zirconia and Swarovski crystals.
For Zablotney, “the freedom to take raw materials and turn them into beautiful, intricate designs is the pinnacle of the creative process,” the organizers said.
Raffle winners
The Port Ludlow Art League’s abstract art critic group, which met on Zoom, collaborated on two paintings, circulating the two 24-inch by 18-inch canvases from artist to artist.
The paintings were raffled, with all proceeds going to the Port Ludlow Art League Scholarship Fund.
In the May 31 draw, the winners were JoAnna Caro and Alan Ahtow.
Caro chose the title of the painting Echoes of the Past “because the warm colors and Asemic writing really spoke to me,” she said.
“As a member of the Abstract Criticism group, I saw the two paintings come to life in February and March, as the canvases were passed from artist to artist. It was amazing to share the journey of two beautiful works of art. … It was my pleasure to be a small part of someone’s dream.
Ahtow said he was delighted to hear that he won the Blue Dawn abstract painting.
“I heard about the Abstract Critique Group’s idea of working collaboratively during the pandemic,” he said. “It was such a smart way for the artists in the group to continue to explore and grow while maintaining the guidelines of social distancing.”
He was impressed with the efforts to raise money for the scholarship fund.
“It’s a wonderful example of how collaboration can achieve amazing results,” he said.
“The world could well benefit and desperately needs more action like this. ”
For more information on the Abstract Critique Group and to view the group exhibition online, visit www.portludlowart.org.
Gallery opening hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
For more information, send an email [email protected]
