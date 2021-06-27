Shia LaBeouf fans once said this about the struggling actor

Shia LaBeouf has dealt with a lot, but fans have said that about her before.

Shia LaBeouf has been in the headlines of her life for a few years now.

But some even say it startedage since; Shia even rubbed people the wrong way during her “Even Stevens” audition. Maybe that was a clue as to what was to come?

Anyway, about five years ago fans weren’t worried about the Shiites in the headlines. Sure, he was acting a little weird, but did anyone then have a reason to “hate” him? The fans said no.

Fans used to say this about Shia LaBeouf

Years ago, Redditors said something about Shia LaBeouf that they can now miss. The title of a fan post? “Do we really have a reason to hate Shia LaBeouf?”

Maybe at the time the answer was no. But the original fan wrote a few paragraphs defending Shia’s unsettling behavior at the time. He had been criticized for plagiarism (which fans described as hilarious), of course, but his paper bag hit won him attention and some redemption, fans suggested.

The fan even noted that it was a bit of a burden for LaBeouf to carry his past “Even Stevens”. Their summary? “Every little mistake he makes will bring him back to boring goofball status. It’s his cross to carry and he’s endured it beautifully.”

In retrospect, the comments are particularly hard to swallow – as it wasn’t LaBeouf who ended up “enduring” something comparable to what FKA Twigs would have done.

Fan comments haven’t aged well …

Even though fans were ready to give Shia a pass years ago, it wasbefore allegations were made against the actor. When FKA Twigs opened up about their tumultuous history with Shia and brought it to light with allegations of abuse, there was not so much a collective gasp as a resigned sigh.

It seemed like Shia had been confused for a long time, and while it was maddening to hear how he treated FKA Twigs, most people probably weren’t shocked. In short, there have been a lot of signs over the years that something was wrong.

And yet, fans wrote that Shia was weird, and they gave her a free pass for her bad behavior up to this point. One fan said they couldn’t forget that Shia was a “great actor” (that was pre-allegations), but other fans were even more lax about his hitherto disturbing actions.

Another comment aged in an equally crass way; “As far as I’m concerned, Shia gets a free pass to insanity because of Even Stevens. Go mad, mate. You deserved it.”

Yet another comment that, in hindsight, is a bit cheesy? “I don’t know much about him otherwise, but as a public figure I think he’s refreshing to say the least.”

That’s not to say fans are to blame for supporting an actor they considered a little troubled but who was working on redemption. It’s just sad that Shia LaBeouf’s true colors don’t seem to match fans’ rosy views.

