Josh Ruben seeks to expand the universes of his first films

I recently spoke with Josh ruben, the rising filmmaker who directed the video game adaptation and comedic / horror hit Werewolves inside. Our conversation has been modified for the duration.

Ryan Bordow: I had a great time watching the movie last night. How did you manage to get the most out of such a diverse set? There were a lot of different styles of comedy bouncing off each other.

Josh Ruben: Yes! I mean, a lot of the directors’ job is the casting. I just want to make sure everyone is a good person, first of all. Second, I know I want to have actors that I know personally as friends, people like Milana Vayntrub and George Basil, who play Cecily and Marcus respectively. And then once you’ve got someone like Sam Richardson on board to be your number one, who’s such a wonderful person, but also a wonderful comedic superhero and dramatic actor, because it turns out that you have something really special. So finally, you create this theater troupe in the middle of winter camp, [as] opposed to summer camp and people love and respect each other and want to read lines with each other and so on. I think it was finding that happy medium between actors who weren’t just great people, but also people who had a lot of experience in performance, experience in improvisation or were from the world of music. theater, and you end up with a kind of vibrancy. . And I think it shows on the screen.

Ryan Bordow: I would agree. I like the theatrical comparison if you were ever inclined you could do a theatrical adaptation of Werewolves inside. I don’t know what Ubisoft would think about this, but you can always keep the idea in mind.

Josh Ruben: Hey, I’m all about it. It’s like my other movie, Scare me. If I can turn everything I do into a black box show at some point, something that feels like a theatrical production, I’m from this world, I’d be happy. I’m down if Ubisoft is.

Ryan Bordow: And speaking of coming from this world: I grew up on [YouTube comedy channel] College Humor

Josh Ruben: Certainly not!

Ryan Bordow: So I’ve been watching you play for a very long time. What skills from your CollegeHumor days inform your filmmaking career the most now? Was there anything you learned or practiced back then that really served you well?

Josh Ruben: Ah, absolutely. Everything was thought of on my toes at the time. We didn’t have a budget, so we walked around a place and did the five second scout to go, that’s where that kind of comedy streak can happen, and that sort of thing. It was a film school; it was garage group cinema that way. Having to come up with a plan on the fly was really exciting, just being thrown into a situation where at twenty-five you command a crew of ten and learn to think and make a decision pretty quickly. It is exceedingly useful. Basically, I fall and lift myself up again and again to shape my voice.

Ryan Bordow: How did you make a feature film script that wasn’t yours this time around?

Josh Ruben: Well, this wonderful screenplay came from the Ubisofts Womens Film and Television scholarship. Mishna Wolff had been developing it with Margaret Boykin and the Ubisoft team for some time. There’s this cool thing you do when you’re in the union and showcasing movies at that level and the like: you can do what’s called a director rewrite or director polish. There were a number of production adjustments that we needed to make. But I also had to make a pass to make it my own, punch the jokes, and selfishly reformat to some extent to make this script very digestible. So I put a lot of myself into it, sure, but the Mishnas script was so tight and wonderful. Everything I did beyond that was just for the sculpture.

Ryan Bordow: That’s a good way to put it. Were there any specific jokes that were yours?

Josh Ruben: Oh man. Well, you know, it’s so funny: I was talking to the cinematographer about my other feature film, about Scare me, last night, and I said, did you notice the Scare me moment with that visual joke where we cut a profile and saw a character in the background? I think the dialogue was something that we sculpted together as a team, where the character of Cheyenne Jacksons said, I can only think of one thing that’s covered in hair that could’ve done these terrible things, and you cut to this very specific profile [shot] of Marcus, defocused in the background, and he goes, a werewolf! And you’re just holding that awkward profile picture. It’s so much my kind of visual joke that I love to do that people maybe don’t quite get it, I definitely had to convince my poor producers, I promise you it’ll hit in a special way. So visual jokes like that, and encourage my actors to do their thing. I think one of my favorite contributions, though, was telling Rebecca Henderson to say, if you knock on the door again, I’ll shoot again.

Ryan Bordow: It was great.

Josh Ruben: Very Austin Powers joke.

Ryan Bordow: Can you tell us something about what might be next for you?

Josh Ruben: It’s between two different things. I wrote so much during the pandemic, but I have an idea that without saying too much may be something happening in the Scare me universe, which would be really exciting. I’m just developing the world of my first feature film, which would be really fun. And I think I’d like to tackle science fiction. I would say Super 8 but with that Coen brothers type humor; I would really love to play in this world, create something as fun and radical as Tornado has been. Or even 10 Cloverfield Way, as clumsy and human as the characters can be. Make people laugh, but definitely increase your level: more action, more terror. Who knows, maybe someone will give me a chance to do it again Dark man, which I absolutely adore.

Ryan Bordow: It would be interesting. It would certainly be interesting.

Josh Ruben: I love that movie.

Ryan Bordow: You would be working with a bigger budget then.

Josh Ruben: However, the wonderful thing is that you can almost photograph it for what it was originally shot for and make it pretty fun. It’s one of the many dreams, but you never know with our [business]. I would also like to stay behind the camera for a while and let people who don’t look like me have a photo. Raise other people, actors with different capacities, marginalized actors and others, diverse voices; give them the opportunity, ideally, to play against people like Sam Richardson and Harvey Guilln and others. Discovering people and putting them in front of the camera would be really, really exciting. People who have that kind of special talent. I think in another world I would have been a casting director. I love actors so much.

Ryan Bordow: We probably have time for another question: have you ever played Werewolf?

Josh Ruben: I didn’t actually play [the video game] Werewolves inside, but I played the board game; I played werewolf, I played Mafia, I played other social deduction games. I love it. I like to pretend I’m not the killer, or even rely on the fact that I could be and throw people off my trail. It’s always the best part: pretending to carry resentments for your friends. Acting openly with suspicion with others while having fun is so much fun.

Ryan Bordow: I played there a lot with my family; it’s a good way to find out how many layers of lies people you know well can stack on top of each other.

Josh Ruben: Yeah, that’s the best part.