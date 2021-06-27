On this History Day – June 27 – Almanac





Today is Sunday June 27, the 178th day of 2021 with 187 to follow. The moon is declining. The morning stars are Jupiter, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, and Uranus. The evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and Venus. People born on this date are under the sign of Cancer. They include the Irish patriot Charles Stewart Parnell in 1846; anarchist Emma Goldman in 1869; the poet Paul Laurence Dunbar in 1872; blind / deaf author Helen Keller in 1880; “Captain Kangaroo” Bob Keeshan in 1927; American businessman / former presidential candidate H. Ross Perot in 1930; poet Lucille Clifton in 1936; singer-songwriter Bruce Johnston in 1942 (age 79); fashion designer Norma Kamali in 1945 (76 years old); fashion designer Vera Wang in 1949 (72); actor Julia Duffy in 1951 (70); the actor Isabelle Adjani in 1955 (66 years old); screenwriter / director / film / television producer JJ Abrams in 1966 (55); actor Tobey Maguire in 1975 (46); television celebrity Khloe Kardashian in 1984 (37); actor Drake Bell in 1986 (35); actor Sam Claflin in 1986 (35); actor Ed Westwick in 1987 (34); actor Alanna Masterson in 1988 (33); actor Matthew Lewis in 1989 (32); singer Lauren Jauregui in 1996 (25); actor Shannon Purser in 1997 (24); singer HER, born Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, in 1997 (24 years old); actor Chandler Riggs in 1999 (22). At this date in history: In 1829, English scientist James Smithson left a will that ultimately funded the establishment of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, a country he never visited. In 1844, Mormon founder Joseph Smith was killed by a mob in a Carthage, Illinois jail. In 1847, the first telegraph links were established between New York and Boston. In 1859, in Louisville, Kentucky, teacher Mildred Hill composed a melody for her students and called it “Good Morning To You.” His sister, Patty, who wrote the lyrics, then added a verse that began with “Happy Birthday To You”. In 1950, US President Harry S. Truman ordered naval and air forces to help repel the North Korean invasion of South Korea. In 1979, the United States Supreme Court ruled that private employers could grant special preferences to blacks to eliminate the “overt racial imbalance” in jobs traditionally reserved for whites. In 1991, Associate Justice Thurgood Marshall announced that he was stepping down from the United States Supreme Court. He was the first African American to sit on the High Court. In 1995, the space shuttle Atlantis was launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, as part of a historic mission to dock with the Russian space station Mir. The docking took place two days later. In 2003, the United States Federal Trade Commission opened a long-awaited national registry for people who wish to block unwanted telemarketing calls. In 2005, Dennis Rader, the so-called “BTK” (Bind, Torture, Kill) killer, pleaded guilty to 10 murders in the Wichita, Kansas area. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. In 2007 Tony Blair officially resigned after a decade as British Prime Minister, submitting his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II. Blair was replaced by Gordon Brown and became the British envoy to the Middle East. In 2009, a senior health official said the H1N1 virus, known as swine flu, had killed 127 of the more than one million people infected in the United States. About 3,000 have been declared hospitalized. In 2011, a jury in a Chicago federal court convicted former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich of 17 counts of corruption, including the attempt to sell the seat of the United States Senate vacated by Barack Obama after the 2008 presidential election. Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison. In 2017, the FARC rebel group officially disarms in a ceremony with the Colombian government. In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that the federal government could not include a citizenship question in the US census. Thought for the day: “I’d rather walk with a friend in the dark than alone in the light.” – American activist Helen Keller

