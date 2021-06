Helen Flanagan shares glimpse of youngest daughter’s birthday party as she seems overwhelmed with emotion

Helen Flanagan showed fans a glimpse of her youngest daughter’s birthday party as she celebrated her third birthday. Birthday girl Delilah and big sister Matilda wore matching birthday cake dresses for the occasion as the siblings shared smiles and hugs in an Instagram photo shared by Helen. The three-year-old was treated to a dinosaur-themed party with attention to detail, including pink dinosaur tails on the seats and a matching cake, reports the Manchester Evening News. Coronation Street star Helen shared the photos from the party on her Instagram. READ MORE: Young woman who was ‘full of life’ dies at 24 after being forced to stop while driving A family photo captured Helen, her footballer fiance Scott Sinclair and their daughters together and explained that their baby boy Charlie, whom they welcomed in March, was napping. Another photo showed a tearful Delilah appearing to be overwhelmed by the excitement of the day with the caption: “It’s my birthday and I’ll cry if I want to.”





(Image: Helen Flanagan / Instagram)

Helen, 30, from Bury, posted on Instagram a video clip of the birthday girl blowing out the candles on her cute pink cake. “It always makes me want to cry when they blow out their candles,” Helen wrote. And she wrote, “No words to say how much I love my special cute little girl Delilah.” The soap star said of the party, which was held at Lotties of Belmont, in the village of Belmont between Bolton and Blackburn: “Thanks to my lovely friend Jayde @jandjeventplanning for making his little party so lovely. x * all social distancing measures were followed throughout Delilahs Birthday in a safe covid * “ “The dresses are so cute,” one subscriber commented. “They melt my heart,” another said of the siblings.





(Image: Helen Flanagan / Instagram)

“I love their little dresses, beautiful kids,” said another. Helen gave birth to Delilah at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow, where the family lived before Scott joined Preston North End from Scottish club Celtic. The soap star left Corrie’s famous cobblestones to go on maternity leave with Delilah. Helen and Scott got engaged on a family trip to Disneyland Paris in May 2018 and they welcomed Delilah the following month. Her character Rosie left Weatherfield for new life after successfully overthrowing a drug lord in a bust at the Underworld Factory.







