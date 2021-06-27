Bollywood celebrity cars Porsche | 7 celebrities who own super expensive Porsche cars and their approximate costs





7 celebrities who own super expensive Porsche cars | Photo credit: Instagram When the Porsche was founded in 1931, it didn’t even have a car named after it. The company offered automotive development and consultancy work and it was not until the German government gave it the task of building vehicles that it embarked on car production, with the Volkswagen Beetle. . The first Porsche was developed in 1939, incorporating many components from the Beatle and bearing the Porsche 64 name. Over the years, the Porsche has grown from a simple vehicle to a style statement cherished by the big and powerful around the world. One of the first films to feature a Porsche 911 was 1969 “Downhill Racer”, starring Robert Redford. no different. Besides spectacular investments in real estate and other knickknacks, there are Bollywood celebrities who have an affinity for automobiles. These true powerheads offer a wide choice of cars and many of them boast of having Porsches in their garages. Here are 7 celebrities who own super expensive Porsche cars with their approximate cost: Amitabh Bachchan (Porsche Cayman S) Bollywood’s Big B is the proud owner of this sleek and fast car. The actor who owns a Rolls Royce Phantom and a Bentley Continental also owns a Porsche Cayman S. The Porsche Cayman S develops 320 hp and 370 Nm of torque. The Porsche 718 Cayman is the petrol variant of the 718 range and is priced at Rs 85.46 Lakh. Hrithik Roshan (Porsche Cayenne Turbo) Another superstar who owns a Porsche is Hrithik Roshan. The actor is the proud owner of a Porsche Cayenne Turbo, which is equipped with a V8 gasoline engine and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.9 seconds. The ride is priced at Rs 1.93 crore and produces 550 Bph and 770 Nm of torque. Priyanka Chopra (Porsche Cayenne) The actress owns a Porsche Cayenne priced at Rs 1.20 crore and up. The Porsche Cayenne runs on a 3.6 liter engine that delivers power of 300 hp and 400 Nm. It drives at 260 km / h on its speedometer. Sonu Sood (Porsche Panamera) The Panamera is a luxury vehicle that offers seating for 5 and has an elegant design. It has a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 diesel engine generating a maximum power of 250 hp and is priced between Rs 1.8 and 2 crore. Sonu Soon is often seen entering this particular vehicle. Farhan Akhtar (Porsche Cayman GTS) Priced at Rs 1.19 crore, the Porsche Cayman GTS has a 3436 cc engine and is a 2 seater. Owned by Farhan Akhtar, the GTS variant comes with an engine developing 330 hp and 370 Nm of maximum power and maximum torque respectively. Bobby Deol (Porsche 911 Carrera) Bobby Deol is the proud owner of a fiery red Porsche 911 Carrera which costs Rs 1.84 crore. The automobile has a 2981cc engine which develops 444 Bhp and 530 Nm of maximum power and maximum torque respectively. Shahid Kapoor (Porsche Cayenne GTS) Shahid Kapoor’s Porsche Cayenne GTS is powered by a 4.8 liter V8 petrol engine that produces a maximum of 414 hp and torque of 515 Nm. The car can go from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.7 seconds. . The Porsche Cayenne GTS costs over RS ​​1.20 crore. (Car images from Porsche / Instagram)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos