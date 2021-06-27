Bollywood actor Salman Khan promotes COVID-19 vaccination campaign







Salman khan

Image Credit: Instagram

Mumbai civic organization Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has selected Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has a large fan base around the world, to promote COVID-19 vaccination awareness and dispel misinformation about him . In a Hindi video message shared on BMC’s official Twitter account, the Bharat star urged all Indian citizens to take their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. He also asked everyone to respect social distancing, wash their hands at regular intervals, and wear masks the right way to keep the virus away. He also urged everyone not to fall prey to false rumors and unverified vaccine information that often circulates on social media platforms. Her goodwill gesture to use her fame to potentially save lives has not gone unnoticed. BMC congratulated him on his participation in its Be Our Partner campaign. Thanks @BeingSalmanKhan for spreading the word about the vaccines and urging people to get their #JabToBeatCorona ASAP, they wrote, in addition to posting the video. In a previous interview with Gulf News while promoting his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Khan expressed his wish to see the end of the COVID-19 era. Everyone is waiting for this pandemic to end and the virus to die, Khan said, adding that the pandemic is putting the entertainment industry in dire straits. India continues to struggle with a savage second wave of COVID-19, with losses and deaths a constant. Several Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, have survived the virus. This is not the first time that Khan has openly promoted adherence to safety protocols to fight the pandemic. The actor, who was last seen in his Eid Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai release, has repeatedly pleaded with his fans to maintain social distancing and wear masks properly in the past. On the work side, he also has several projects in preparation including Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the Tiger franchise.

