Olly Alexander to be the new Doctor Who as the first gay actor to play Time Lord





ITS A Sin star Olly Alexander is set to be the new Doctor Who becoming the first gay actor to play Time Lord. Olly, 30, discusses final details with BBC bosses to replace Jodie Whittaker and become the 14th Doctor. 2 Regeneration … how Jodie would become Olly as a new Doc It was reported earlier this year that Jodie, 39, the first female Time Lord, would step down after two stages in 2022. And actor and musician Olly, who first rose to prominence as the frontman of Years and Years, is in a prime position to take over after salary negotiations with BBC bosses hit a rock bottom. advanced stage. It comes after he won rave reviews playing Ritchie Tozer in Russell T Davies Channel 4's drama Its A Sin, about the AIDS crisis of the 1980s. Russell, a former Doctor Who writer and producer, defended Olly for the BBC sci-fi role. 2 Actor and musician Olly, who first rose to prominence as the frontman of Years and Years, is in a prime position to take over after salary negotiations with BBC bosses Credit: Getty Last night a source said: Olly is about to be announced as the new doctor. Negotiations are at an advanced stage. He was heavily promoted for the role by Russell with whom he worked closely on other projects. Russell was impressed with his work and felt it suited the Doctor perfectly. It definitely happened, he just has to keep quiet about it while the negotiations were finalized. Last night, a BBC insider said: As always, the bosses are keeping a low profile on what they have planned. But with filming still underway for episodes in 2022, there's a lot more to come for Doctor Jodies. A Sin's Olly Alexander Hints He Will Replace Jodie Whittaker As New Doctor Who – Claiming "My Lips Are Sealed"







