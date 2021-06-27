Entertainment
Reese Witherspoon opens up about the power of female friendships in Hollywood
It would be easy to call Reese Witherspoon’s current success the peak of his career, but the superstar continues to impress. Whenever she takes a milestone, it seems like someone else is waiting around the corner, and her hard work and dedication has given her an undeniable platform of influence and creative control.
Since her beginnings as a fan favorite in teen dramas and romantic comedies, Witherspoon has proven herself in front of and behind the cameras. These days, she dominates the industry as a producer while maintaining her thriving acting career and doing it all as a dedicated working mom.
When she opened up to Tracee Ellis Ross about her career in an interview, she also spoke a lot about the importance of friendship and how it shapes her outlook.
Reese Witherspoon has a long and successful acting career
Witherspoon is awesome filmography dates back to 1991, when she was just a teenager. The first appearances in dramas likeMan in the moonandA faraway place helped solidify its place in heartfelt dramas. By the late 1990s, she was firmly in the territory of prominent women with prominent roles in well-received films likePleasantville (1998),Cruel Intentions(1999), and Election(1999).
It was on the set of Cruel Intentions that Witherspoon fell in love with co-star Ryan Phillippe, then a full-fledged star. The couple would tie the knot soon after filming and welcome a girl soon after. Later, they added a son to the mix. In 2006, they broke up, citing their young age when they said “yes” as part of the reason the marriage didn’t last.
Witherspoon’s personal life may have made the headlines, but her career was certainly always in the spotlight. It’s hard to say which roles are the most defining for a woman with a CV as comprehensive as Witherspoon’s, but The revenge of a blonde (2001), Walk the line (2005), and Some water for the elephants (2011) are certainly one of them.
More recently, Witherspoon caused a stir with the success of Big little lies, a series in which she not only starred but also produced. This success paved the way for his next creative vehicle: Small fires everywhere, and Witherspoon once again wowed.
Reese Witherspoon explained the key to her success
Speak with Ross toMagazine interview, Witherspoon explained what she attributes to her success. She shared some perspectives on herself and her own identity: “I now know what I’m good at and I know what I’m not good at. My passions intensified as I got older.
She also spent a lot of time explaining the importance of friendships. “I truly believe that like-minded people who come together and push for a greater good can create real change in this world. I just believe that because of the friendships I’ve made with amazing women like you over the past I would say, four years, ”Witherspoon explained.
Things hadn’t always been so connected for her: “Before that I felt so lonely, and it was really hard for me because a lot of the conversations I had in plays in Hollywood, well, I felt like I was the only one in them. When we all started to get together and meet, I realized that women were having the same conversations across town in a different meeting room or on a different plateau, and it was extremely heartwarming to know that I wasn’t pushing a boulder up a hill. It’s still a lot of effort, but it was easier with you guys involved. And since then , the support that has been created by this group of women makes it seem like I have a choir behind me.
Supporting women is a priority for Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon has spoken of the support others have shown her and how it helps her grow, and she certainly pays it to the next one.
In the past, Witherspoon has been a staunch supporter of other women, making sure to develop them whenever she can. Witherspoon spoke about the choice of roles, thinking of the young girls watching her. She wants to be a role model who can stand up to scrutiny. She also works hard to support women-owned businesses and lends her platform to boost the signal of other actresses.
