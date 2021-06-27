Dragon Ball: Gohan made a living as a non-warrior

Connect with us

Gohan’s pacifism has long been the bane of Dragon Ball fans’ existence, but the half-Saiyan deserves to live his life the way he wants.

Gohan’s rapid descent from Earth’s Mightiest Fighter is a hot topic among Dragon ball fans, with many seeing it as a major disappointment. It’s time to change the narrative around the half-Saiyan’s choice to no longer follow the path of a warrior. Considering how much Gohan contributed to the series as a child, the youngster more than paid his dues as a fighter.

It’s important to remember that Gohan was only five years old when he had his neck broken on an alien planet. He was only 11 when his own father gave Cell a Senzu bean, which then crushed Gohan’s ribs in a bear hug. Gohan spent most of his formative years watching people die. Goku, Yamcha, Chiaotzu, Tien, Piccolo, Dende, Vegeta, Krillin, Android 16, Trunks and Goku again, all die in front of him at some point – and it’s only the people who died in front of him that he has. actually took care.

Gohan in Dragon Ball Super

It’s hard to fault Gohan for wanting a normal life. His hidden potential has saved the Z Warriors on several occasions, but that doesn’t mean he never really enjoyed fighting. It is so difficult to harness this power because, as a half-Saiyan, although he has greater potential than a full-blooded Saiyan, he does not have the thirst for battle and the will to become stronger. Even when forced to fight for the Tournament of Power, he states that he chooses not to rely on his Saiyan heritage, but rather on his humanity.

Maybe if Goku was a better father, Gohan wouldn’t rush to the nearest book every time a battle for the fate of the world is over. Inattentive to say the least, Goku has spent the vast majority of Gohan’s life training or dying (sometimes both). Even after Goku survived Namek’s destruction, he chose to stay in space because ofthe reasons, rather than returning home to his son who spent nearly two years staring at the sky waiting for him.

Gohan defeated by Recoome on Namek in Dragon Ball Z

As a kid with two extremely bossy parents who force their wishes on him, it’s no surprise that he turned to the parent who was actually there. Gohan saw what an obsession with getting stronger does to your personal relationships. Not wanting to make the same mistakes as Goku, and rightly so, he is completely devoted to his family. While his father will fight for everything, Gohan will only fight for his loved ones.

Too often Gohan’s passive nature is taken for weakness. When the Tournament of Power was announced, Gohan agreed it was time to get dressed, so to speak. Remarkably, he quickly reached his ultimate form and more. He was directly responsible for the destruction of several universes by eliminating their last members in the Tournament of Power. His performance in the tournament reinforces the idea that he chooses not to be a warrior, not to be incapable of it.

Gohan vs. Goku in Dragon Ball Super

Gohan has the life he really wants and that’s definitely more than his dad. It’s not that Goku isn’t aging, it’s that he hasn’t aged yet. When he finally gets too old to fight, all he will have are memories and a family he has separated from. It is for the benefit of growing his character that Gohan can recognize the faults of someone he loves and strive to avoid the same behavior because he knows how that behavior affects others.

All that said, these days in Dragon ball super, Gohan is just not necessary. While they couldn’t have been less helpful in Cell Saga when they forced Gohan to clean up their mess, Goku and Vegeta are now the heroes. They have become so powerful that Gohan has never been able to catch up, and that’s good. Gohan is living his best life, which is a peaceful life. And if Goku ever needs his help, Gohan will be there to give the enemy a Senzu Bean.

Related Topics: