Fear Street will be “bloodier” and “scarier” than Goosebumps, director promises | Entertainment





“Fear Street” director Leigh Janiak has promised the trilogy will be “bloodier” and “scarier” than “Goosebumps.” The next trio of Netflix films – which will be released several consecutive weeks in July – are based on the horror novels of the same name by RL Stine, and the filmmaker has admitted they will go beyond the big-screen adaptations of his other. famous work. Janiak told SFX magazine: “These are definitely scarier than ‘Goosebumps’, certainly bloodier than ‘Goosebumps’. They are rated R.” The films – “Fear Street Part 1: 1994”, “Fear Street Part 2: 1978” and “Fear Street Part 3: 1666” – will be released on July 2, 9 and 16, respectively. Unlike Stine’s books, the three films will all be connected as fans uncover a secret Shadyside story. The director added, “There is an arc running through these three films. The big difference between films and books is that none of the books were connected. “The movies are all connected and they have a clear ending to the story.” And while the trilogy isn’t a direct adaptation of any of Stine’s novels in particular, there are still plenty of nods to the source material. Janiak explained, “I would say we challenge their minds more. “You will recognize Shadyside and some character names, and you will recognize the tropes that we see in the various ‘Fear Street’ books. “What I liked about books when I was a teenager was that it was this nervous world that had blood, guts and madness, but it was also a lot of fun. “It never got into unhappiness or anything, and that spirit is at the heart of these movies. We’re always on this fun adventure, even when the worst possible things happen to these characters.”

