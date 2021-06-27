Why Ming-Na Wen deserves her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

A reaction to Ming-Na Wen’s Fulfillment would be to say that she deserves it, which would be a simplistic sentiment that a lot of people would probably agree with, but that wouldn’t say enough. Thinking about how long she has been in the business and what she has accomplished, it is necessary to remind people that she has had her share of failures and triumphs, and to this day she has continued to amaze audiences by just doing what she does and being one of the many actors who can make a role work in a very convincing way. One thing about Wen is that she’s had the most success playing very stoic characters, that’s for sure, as she’s done more with the least amount of self-expression than many with emotions ranging from calm to the uncontrollable. This is evident in the way she took her current character of Fennec Shand and created an ice cold bounty hunter whose motives only change when needed in order to adhere to the moral code the character follows. . She did the same with her character in Agents of SHIELD, and it worked on that show as well.

Taking a look at her career, it’s not hard to see how Wen has come this far as she’s taken on a number of roles over the years that many people may not remember. , but she got her start in the Mister Rogers neighborhood, which is quite interesting to discover. She has also starred in a few daytime dramas and performed a variety of voiceover roles over the course of her career, with Mulan being one of the most notable. She was part of a few big flops, as her time as Chun-Li in the first Street Fighter movie wasn’t exactly a brilliant moment in her career, but it was another experience she was able to learn from. . as she continued to move forward. Despite her own disbelief that her name will join many others on the Walk of Fame, it can easily be said that Wen deserves it because she has put a lot of herself into her career, and it shows when she’s been on screen ever since, despite the lack of emotion her characters sometimes display, she’s fun to watch and adds another interesting character to any show or movie she’s a part of.

To say that this is a surprise to Wen is obvious since in the tweets she has posted, you can’t help but smile when she admits to being a bit of a nerd and her excitement is hard to quell. There is no doubt that her answer is one that people might consider uplifting since she obviously did not expect to be accepted into this group of actors who are honored in this way. But there is something people need to know about the star that is quite interesting. One of the most obvious pieces of information is that a star needs to be nominated for this honor, as around 200 names are offered each year, and only a small number end up getting their stars once the case is settled.

On top of that, the celebrity actually has to pay $ 50,000 for the star, which looks a bit suspect but is justified in terms of the cost. An actor can actually decline his nomination, as many have done throughout the history of show business. Many might wonder why an actor would turn down such an honor, but the best answer is that everyone has their reasons for doing the things they do, and it’s easy to think that some don’t want to shell out money or give themselves away. worth seeing their name on a catwalk. It’s hard to understand, but some people just don’t want this type of recognition. Ming-Na Wen has worked long and hard for this, and while it might not have been the first thing she could have chosen to see happen in her career, it is still something that she does. enthusiasm, and for good reason. It’s fair to say that this will help solidify her place in cinema even more, as she has become irreplaceable in so many ways.

One thing that’s great about giving her a star is that it makes it seem like she’s still a very popular person, but unlike an Oscar, there doesn’t seem to be any downside to having it. her name on a catwalk from a “Walk of Fame” The curse hasn’t really been discussed over the years, while the Oscars curse is still in effect and has at times changed careers in some way. other. But on the basis of his acting and his importance in the company, it is easy to say that Ming-Na Wen has deserved this honor.