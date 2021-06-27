Mom leaves and wonders why daughter is distant – The Denver Post

Dear Amy: My ex-husband was physically abusive. I left him when our daughter was little. We got divorced and I had sole custody.

When my daughter was 13, I left the state. She chose to live with her father when I moved.

After moving in with him, she rejected my attempts to maintain a relationship. We had no contact for years until recently. During the years when there had been no contact, I cried and buried her as if she was dead.

My daughter is now in her late twenties and is a new mother.

She contacted me when she was pregnant and is now sending me pictures of my grandson. I have asked to visit on several occasions. She either refused or gave vague answers as to why I shouldn’t.

I recently found out that she took my grandson to meet his father and allowed his mother-in-law to help after giving birth to the baby. My offers to do the same were rejected.

Amy, it hurts a lot that my daughter treated me this way.

I agreed to never see her again. I made my peace with it.

I’m at a point where I want to go without contact with her. She never calls and will only send pictures of my grandson. My appeals to her generally go unanswered. I want to block his texts and move on.

I know that would also mean not knowing my grandson, but I think I have no choice, given his mother’s behavior.

What would you say?

Abused mom

Dear mistreated: I would like to hold a mirror in front of your story:

Your husband was so violent that you left him and raised your daughter alone.

After establishing a (presumably) stable family life with her, you left the state when she was a young teenager. Since she already had a home, a school routine, and friends in her hometown, she chose to stay.

Most teens who are offered this option would make the same choice, but it’s a heartbreaking choice that you forced on them.

You left it in the care of someone who was too scary for you to live with.

Your ex may have emotionally forced her to cut off contact with you. Or she was furious, immature and acting. Teenagers do that.

And so instead of keeping trying, you buried her and mourned her.

Once out of his father’s orbit, contact with you resumed.

She took her baby to meet her father because he is the parent she knows best. And she knows him better because of the choice you made.

I’d like you to imagine what might happen if you always responded to her texts with loving enthusiasm, instead of falling back on your own hurt feelings.

What I am suggesting is that you should make the choice to be the wise, kind, gentle and mature mother and grandmother that your daughter deserves.

You have a long way to go, but I hope you don’t give up.

Dear Amy: I have two wonderful grandchildren who sometimes spend Saturday nights with me.

My daughter (their mother) knows that I go to church on Sundays. I decided to bring my grandchildren with me because I want to raise them in my faith, like I raised my daughter.

Now my daughter is mad at me because I did this.

Who is right?

Upset grandmother

Dear upset: You do not have the right to introduce your grandchildren into your religious practice without the permission of their parents.

On the other hand, your daughter knows you are going to church. I guess she knows what time you go to church.

Because she doesn’t want her children to have this experience, she should pick them up before you leave the house on Sunday.

Dear Amy: I’m answering the question of Not Worth Celebrating, the woman whose husband never gave her any holiday gifts.

I am a psychotherapist. I have helped many women understand that their men can feel overwhelmed by vacation obligations. They may resent the thought of being devalued for not giving gifts on certain days. They may feel angry but give the gift anyway.

I help people (especially women) get over it. Then guess what … the next obvious step is to get it for yourself. Oh, and yes, be sure to notice when he gives you a gift on a random day, or fixes your bike for you without you having to ask.

Do you want a cake, balloons, soap that smells good? Treat yourself to it on this special day.

Give to yourself

Dear yourself: Excellent advice.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)