Entertainment
Mom leaves and wonders why daughter is distant – The Denver Post
Dear Amy: My ex-husband was physically abusive. I left him when our daughter was little. We got divorced and I had sole custody.
When my daughter was 13, I left the state. She chose to live with her father when I moved.
After moving in with him, she rejected my attempts to maintain a relationship. We had no contact for years until recently. During the years when there had been no contact, I cried and buried her as if she was dead.
My daughter is now in her late twenties and is a new mother.
She contacted me when she was pregnant and is now sending me pictures of my grandson. I have asked to visit on several occasions. She either refused or gave vague answers as to why I shouldn’t.
I recently found out that she took my grandson to meet his father and allowed his mother-in-law to help after giving birth to the baby. My offers to do the same were rejected.
Amy, it hurts a lot that my daughter treated me this way.
I agreed to never see her again. I made my peace with it.
I’m at a point where I want to go without contact with her. She never calls and will only send pictures of my grandson. My appeals to her generally go unanswered. I want to block his texts and move on.
I know that would also mean not knowing my grandson, but I think I have no choice, given his mother’s behavior.
What would you say?
Abused mom
Dear mistreated: I would like to hold a mirror in front of your story:
Your husband was so violent that you left him and raised your daughter alone.
After establishing a (presumably) stable family life with her, you left the state when she was a young teenager. Since she already had a home, a school routine, and friends in her hometown, she chose to stay.
Most teens who are offered this option would make the same choice, but it’s a heartbreaking choice that you forced on them.
You left it in the care of someone who was too scary for you to live with.
Your ex may have emotionally forced her to cut off contact with you. Or she was furious, immature and acting. Teenagers do that.
And so instead of keeping trying, you buried her and mourned her.
Once out of his father’s orbit, contact with you resumed.
She took her baby to meet her father because he is the parent she knows best. And she knows him better because of the choice you made.
I’d like you to imagine what might happen if you always responded to her texts with loving enthusiasm, instead of falling back on your own hurt feelings.
What I am suggesting is that you should make the choice to be the wise, kind, gentle and mature mother and grandmother that your daughter deserves.
You have a long way to go, but I hope you don’t give up.
Dear Amy: I have two wonderful grandchildren who sometimes spend Saturday nights with me.
My daughter (their mother) knows that I go to church on Sundays. I decided to bring my grandchildren with me because I want to raise them in my faith, like I raised my daughter.
Now my daughter is mad at me because I did this.
Who is right?
Upset grandmother
Dear upset: You do not have the right to introduce your grandchildren into your religious practice without the permission of their parents.
On the other hand, your daughter knows you are going to church. I guess she knows what time you go to church.
Because she doesn’t want her children to have this experience, she should pick them up before you leave the house on Sunday.
Dear Amy: I’m answering the question of Not Worth Celebrating, the woman whose husband never gave her any holiday gifts.
I am a psychotherapist. I have helped many women understand that their men can feel overwhelmed by vacation obligations. They may resent the thought of being devalued for not giving gifts on certain days. They may feel angry but give the gift anyway.
I help people (especially women) get over it. Then guess what … the next obvious step is to get it for yourself. Oh, and yes, be sure to notice when he gives you a gift on a random day, or fixes your bike for you without you having to ask.
Do you want a cake, balloons, soap that smells good? Treat yourself to it on this special day.
Give to yourself
Dear yourself: Excellent advice.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]