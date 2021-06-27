Neelam Kothari shares comeback video: “People tell me I look like Anil Kapoor’s daughter”





Neelam Kothari Soni on Sunday shared an old media interaction of herself from the ’80s, when she was a newcomer to Bollywood. The seven-minute clip was first posted by Neelam’s actor-husband Samir Soni, who captioned the lovely comeback video, writing: “The teenage sensation @neelamkotharisoni All 17 years old. Reposting the video, Neelam wrote: “Blast from the past … thank you for sharing this baby. The interview took place at Neelam’s. Only two or three years old in the industry, 17-year-old Neelam was asked a series of questions about her entry into Bollywood, the kind of roles she wanted to do and why most of her films were with Govinda. . To which she replied, “People think I looked too young for heroes like Jackie, Anil… I don’t know. They say, ‘She looks like her daughter or something. She looks too young. ‘”Neelam, showing unmistakable innocence both a teenager and a newcomer to the industry, also explained how’ different ‘she was from other Bollywood actors. because she didn’t “mix with the vaporous crowd.”

“A lot of people say I’m different from other actors and actresses because I don’t get involved in a crowd of movies. I keep it to myself. I rarely go to movie nights,” she told the ‘interviewer. Neelam made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani in 1984 when she was just over 13 years old. The actor went on to star in blockbuster commercial films like Ilzaam, Aag hi Aag, Paap ki Duniya and Khudgarz. Her twinning with Govinda was a great success. After a long sabbatical, Neelam returned to the screen in 2020 with the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Produced by Karan Johar, the series should continue with a second season. It also features Neelam’s close friends from the industry – Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan.







