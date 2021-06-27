Walking Dead Actor Laurie Holden Joins Cast Of Amazon Prime Video The Boys Season 3 – Entertainment News, Firstpost





Laurie Holden is expected to appear as the Crimson Countess super-character in The Boys season 3.

Laurie Holden. Twitter @Hotchka

The walking dead Actor Laurie Holden set to star in third season of hit Amazon series The boys. According to Variety, Holden will appear as the Crimson Countess super-character. She joins other recently announced recurring cast members Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder, Miles Gaston Villanueva as Supersonic and Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk. Jensen Ackles will appear as Soldier Boy. Holden confirmed the development on Twitter Love me a little EW 🙂

The Boys Season 3 Adds Walking Dead Alumnus Laurie Holden | https://t.co/CFvlgG7puZ https://t.co/EHmxOEGzmp Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) June 25, 2021 The boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It takes place in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their immense fame, and focuses on a group of vigilantes unofficially known as "the boys" who set out to defeat the corrupt superheroes. The series is developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who is also a screenwriter and executive producer. The other executive producers are Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver of Point Gray Pictures, Original Films Neal H Moritz and Pavun Shetty as well as Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios produce The boys with Point Gray Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.







