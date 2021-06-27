Jennifer Lopez to buy furniture with daughter Emme, 13, in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez engaged in retail therapy with her 13-year-old daughter Emme and manager Benny Medina on Saturday after spending a romantic weekend with Ben Affleck, who was seen leaving his home earlier today.

While shopping for furniture and rugs, the superstar, 51, rocked a beige tracksuit, oversized sunglasses and a pair of pristine white Nike sneakers.

She accessorized her casual ensemble with a snakeskin Birkin bag, gold hoops, and her long, light brown hair pulled back with a claw clip, save for her trendy curtain bangs.

The mother-of-two sported an incredible no-makeup look, which included nude lipstick and light foundation over a flawless complexion.

Meanwhile, her teenage boy, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, wore olive green flannel over a black graphic tee, faded jeans and Vans.

Jenny from the Block’s hitmaker baby girl looked cool as ever with her freshly dyed green hair, which she debuted earlier this month.

Like the mother-daughter duo, Lopez’s manager cut a relaxed figure in a gray t-shirt, khaki shorts and a pair of funky sneakers.

As the trio exited a store, Emme carried a small white shopping bag with a fragile item that was wrapped in bubble wrap to make sure it got home safely.

His twin brother, Max, was not present during the outing.

Serious: J.Lo looked focused as she got ready for her shopping excursion

Despite a busy week and a late evening, Lopez seemed alert, not the least bit tired, unlike Affleck, who left his house looking exhausted as he took a puff of a cigarette that same afternoon.

As he stepped out of the $ 28 million mansion from his rekindled flame in Bel Air on Friday, the star’s beau looked sleepy as he walked home with the windows down.

The reunited lovebirds, who broke off their engagement 17 years ago, have been seen commuting between their West Coast homes since they started dating again in April, shortly after she ended. to her relationship with her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Sweet: Last week it was reported that she considered the Good Will Hunting actor “the one who ran away” after their split in 2004

Last week, it was reported that she considered the Good Will Hunting actor “the one who ran away” after their split in 2004.

“Jennifer always saw Ben as the one who escaped,” insider says Sixth page. “She was crushed after their breakup, even though she felt at the time that she had no choice but to call off their engagement.”

It was also said that after numerous PDA-filled outings, including a steamy kissing session in Nobu Malibu and escapades like Miami and Big Sky, MT, ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez had come to terms with the relationship being “finished now”.

“When they first broke up he wanted to make things right and still had hopes that he and J.Lo would get back together,” a source said. AND. “He accepted the fact that it’s over now.”

Moving on: It’s also been said that after numerous PDA-filled outings, including a steamy kissing session in Nobu Malibu and getaways like Miami and Big Sky, Montana, ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez had accepted the made the relationship ‘now over’

But in a seemingly scorned move, the sports correspondent was pictured spending time with Affleck’s ex Lindsay Shookus earlier in June, though his rep saidSixth page “There is absolutely nothing”, and that they had been friends for 15 years.

In another apparently bold move, he also invested in a $ 200,000 / month rental property in the Hamptons, just a mile from the JLo Beauty mogul.

It was said to be nothing more than a convenience as he does however take weekly meetings in Bristol, Connecticut.

Back then: The reunited lovebirds have been seen commuting between their West Coast homes since they started dating in April, shortly after she ended her engagement to her fiance Alex Rodriguez; Lopez and Affleck pictured in 2002