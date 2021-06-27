Rashmika Mandanna is hoping to meet a fan who has traveled 900 km to see her. Read the article

Rashmika Mandanna wants to meet her fan who has traveled 900 km to see her at home.

Rashmika Mandanna took to Twitter on Sunday June 27 to share a message to her fan who recently traveled 900 km to meet her. Last week, a fan named Akash Tripathi traveled from Telangana to Kodagu, Karnataka, to meet the actress at her home. In a tweet, she said she hoped to see him someday and also asked her fans not to commit such acts.

RASHMIKA REACTS TO A FAN WHO TRAVELED 900 KM TO MEET HER

Last week, the Rashmika fan Mandanna drove 900 km by train and car to meet her. However, when he asked for directions to his home, locals became suspicious and informed the police. The police advised him to ask Akash to go home.

The news finally reached Rashmika Mandanna, who took to Twitter to respond. She revealed that she would like to meet her fan one day. The Geetha Govindam actress has asked her fans to show their love for her on social media and not to travel long distances to meet her at her home.

Rashmika took to Twitter and wrote: “Guys, I just noticed that one of you had traveled a long way and come home to see me. Please don’t do something like that. I feel bad that I couldn’t meet you. I really really hope to meet you someday, but for now, show me some love here .. I’ll be happy! (sic). “

Here is the post:

Guys, I just noticed that one of you had traveled a long way and come home to see me.

Please don’t do something like this .. I feel bad that I couldn’t have met you. I really hope to meet you someday, but for now show me some love here .. I’ll be happy! Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 27, 2021

WHEN RASHMIKA’S FAN HAS TRAVELED UNTIL THE MEETING

A fan named Akash Tripathi from Telangana did the unthinkable. Her long-held dream was to meet Rashmika Mandanna. So he Google searched for his address and planned his trip. He took a train from Telangana to Mysore, then reached Muggla in Kodagu district by auto-rickshaw.

Since he didn’t know his home address, he kept asking residents for directions. They informed the police, who convinced Akash to return home. They also informed the fan that Rashmika was not at home in Karnataka.

On the work side, Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Mumbai filming Mission Majnu by Siddharth Malhotra. She also has Sukumar’s Pushpa with Allu Arjun and Amitabh Bachchan’s Goodbye at various stages of production.

SEE ALSO | Rashmika Mandanna shares a quote that she can totally relate to. Can you?