Four Asian Americans added to Hollywood landmark





Most actors and actresses understand that they face a competitive industry when they enter the world of film and television, but actor-producer Daniel Dae Kim is changing the rules while helping another actor get it right. a long awaited recognition. Realizing that pioneering actor James Hong, 92, had never received a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Kim was determined to make it happen. On August 3, 2020, CNN aired a segment featuring Hong as the person with the most TV and movie credits of nearly 700 people living or deceased in a career that began in the mid-1950s. CNN report, Kim launched a GoFundMe campaign two days later to raise the $ 50,000 required by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. The campaign generated $ 55,307 in just four days. It brings me immense joy, said Kim, who is also an executive producer of ABC drama series The Good Doctor, announcing that Hong would receive a star on the Walk of Fame, thanking everyone who donated to the campaign. . Hong's film credits include "Flower Drum Song", "Blade Runner", "Big Trouble in Little China", "The Two Jakes", "Mulan", "RIPD" and the "Kung Fu Panda" franchise. His first credits include the English dubbed version of "Godzilla" (1956) and the 1957-58 television series "The New Adventures of Charlie Chan". Her following TV credits include "Kung Fu", "Hawaii Five-0", "All in the Family", "MacGyver", "Martial Law", "The X Files", "The West Wing", "Friends", " Seinfeld "and" The Big Bang Theory. "He helped establish East West Players, the Los Angeles-based Asia-Pacific theater company. Earlier this week, the Hollywood Chamber announced that Hong had been selected as one of the latest recipients of the coveted Sidewalk Recognition, Class of 2022. Three other Asian descent were also chosen, Jason Momoa ("Aquaman," "Game of Thrones"), Ming-Na Wen ("Marvel's Agents of SHIELD", "The Mandalorian") and the multiracial musical group Black Eyed Peas, with a Filipino member known as Apl.de.ap. The announcement marks a banner year for Asian American artists and the Walk of Fame. In November 1960, the city of Los Angeles dedicated the Walk of Fame with Anna May Wong, Sessue Hayakawa and Sabu among the winners of that inaugural year. However, in the 61 years since the launch of the famous Walk of Fame, only 12 other Asian Americans have received stars among the 2,697 laid on the sidewalk to date. They are Philip Ahn (1984), George Takei (1986), Keye Luke (1990), Bruce Lee (1993), Mako (1994), Pat Morita (1994), Jackie Chan (2002), Keanu Reeves (2005 ), Ben Kingsley (2010), Toshiro Mifune (2016) and Lucy Liu (2019). Godzilla, a fictional character, was inducted in 2004. Liu (Elementary) was only the second Asian American actress to be honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in 2019. In her acceptance speech, she paid tribute to Wong, a legendary silent film actress . Sometimes people say my mainstream hits are revolutionary for an Asian, but Asians have been making movies for a long time, she said. They just weren't doing them here because we weren't invited to the table yet. I was lucky that pioneers like Anna May Wong and Bruce Lee came before me. if my work has helped in some way or another to bridge the gap between the stereotypical roles, first attributed to Anna May, and mainstream success today, i am delighted to have been a part of this process.







