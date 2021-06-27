Egyptian Minly Raises $ 3.6 Million to Connect Celebrities and Fans Through Personalized Experiences – TechCrunch

Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen a growing trend for creators to embrace digital and social media, rather than fair in addition to their media presence but also as a cornerstone of their personal brand.

The pandemic has surely accelerating trends in the designer economy. Many artists and popular figures have had to postpone concerts and live events, then use social media to carry out these activities and engage their fans. Prolifing in Western and Far Eastern markets, the designer economy bug, which has made platforms like the unicorns Cameo and Patreon, is starting to take center stage in the MENA region.

Today, Minly, an Egypt-based creators’ economy platform, announces that it has closed a $ 3.6 million fundraising fundraiser to enable stars in the MENA region to forge authentic and personalized connections with their fans.

The cycle, which Minly says was oversubscribed, was co-led by 4DX Ventures, B&Y Venture Partners and Global Ventures. It also included participation from anonymous regional funds and angel investors like Scooter Braun, founder of SB Projects and Jason Finger, co-founder of Seamless and Grubhub.

Experts say time spent watching social media has overtaken time spent watching TV in MENA. But one of the downsides of social media is that their content often seems to be mass produced. When creators post, there is usually no personalization for the different categories of fans they own. In a way, this dilutes the fan experience and limits the extent and number of ways the creator can monetize..

It’s here that Minly Between. The company Was found last year by Mohamed el shinnawy, Tarek Hosny, Tarek ElGanainy, Ahmed Abbas and Bassel El-Toukhy. He provides tools for creators to create what he calls “authentic connections” with their superfans and large-scale audiences.. “In short, our goal is to finally delivering tens of millions of unique and unforgettable experiences to fans every year, ”El-Shinnawy told TechCrunch.

Shinnawy, who brings over 15 years of media and technology experience, is the CTO at Minly. He sold his first company Emerge Technology to a US-based media company. He has also worked for top Hollywood studios, such as Sony Pictures, Universal, Disney, Fox and Warner Brothers, while playing a role in the global expansion of Apple TV +, Disney + and Netflix in the MENA region.

Minly has grown rapidly since its launch late last year. It has over 50,000 users and an impressive list of popular regional celebrities. ranging from actors and athletes like Fifi Abdou and Mahmoud Trezeguet to musicians and internet influencers like Assala Nasri and Tamer Hosny.

On the platform, users can purchase personalized video messages and dedications from these celebrities, and they, in turn, connect with their fans on a more personal level. “We think that we have already differentiated ourselves from other creators’ economy platforms in the region. We do this by offering the best catalog of stars and user experience. And our entire team is working hard to widen that gap even more, ”said El-Shinnawy of the celebrity crop. Minly embarked on the platform.

Some of the cases where celebrities have connected with their fans on Minly include when aactress and dancer Fifi Abdou sent a personal message to one of his biggest fanswho has Down syndrome and when the Egyptian singer Tamer Hosny makes a surprise appearance at two fan’s engagement party in March.

Minly takes a small commission on transactions made through its platform. However, themajority of transaction price, one digit Minly did not disclose, will directly to the creators. And at the same time, Minly urges celebrities to automatically make a donation portion of their earnings to partner charities on the platform.

Minly’s talent for creating a personalized experience is the reason pan-African venture capital firm 4DX Ventures invested. Company co-founder and general partner Peter Orth, who will join Minly’s board of directors, said the company is fundamentally changing the relationship between celebrities and fans in the MENA region. The team has both the ambition and the expertise to create a comprehensive digital interaction platform that could change the way digital content is created and consumed in the region, he added.

The Creative Economy market topped $ 100 billion this year and continues to grow at an impressive rate. The pace of content creation will only accelerate, as polls suggest that being a YouTuber or TikTokker or the most common term, a Vlogger is one of the most desirable careers among Gen Z. venture capitalists like Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Partners and Tiger Global have also announced this growth considerably, contribute to the more than $ 2 billion invested in creator economy platforms this year.

In the MENA region, there is a huge opportunity for Minly. The region has more than 450 million inhabitants, 30% of whom are between 18 and 30 years old. This demographics is known to have a deep connection with social media, and El-Shinnawy believes the MENA region will soon be contributing much of the total creator economy.

For Minly, the objective is to capture a huge portion of these expenses and become a leading multi-billion dollar company. The creative platform has a case for doing this. As it stands, the opportunity to create a one-stop shop for the designer economy in MENA is huge compared to other regions that have already many rooted holders. Too, Minly is one of the few platforms in the region to benefit from significant venture capital funding.

The designer economy is in its infancy and is growing at a lightning pace. We have the opportunity to build this first class unicorn in the MENA region, noted the CTO.

With this investment, Minly is stepping up its efforts to build local celebrity acquisition teams in Egypt and other parts of the MENA and GCC region, where it has grown significantly. The company will also evolve its engineering team to produce more products to create a horizontal creative platform..