Ed Westwick, a new set of rules and guidelines will help you get the most out of every day

CELEBRITIES BORN TODAY: Ed Westwick, 34; Roshawn Franklin, 39; Pascale Bussières, 53 years old; JJ Abrams, 55 years old.

Happy Birthday: Be careful, put your belongings and money in a safe place, and be open to learning something new and exciting. A lifestyle change that matches the trend will help you sort through what you can get rid of and what you will need in the future. A new set of rules and guidelines will help you get the most out of every day. Your numbers are 2, 9, 21, 26, 34, 39, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get involved in something and keep your word. An idea will interest you. Think about what you can do to take advantage of an offer you come across. Self-improvement projects will proceed as planned. Romance and physical activity are favored. 4 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Think before you continue. Sudden change will cause more heartache than good. You can solve problems at home or with a loved one if you are prepared to face the facts, the truth, and the alternatives. Anger won’t help, but understanding will. 2 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Seize the moment to do what you do best. Reconnect with a friend or relative. Be realistic and you will develop a plan that will give you something to look forward to when the time is right. Romance is privileged. 5 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Go on an adventure. New beginnings will help you find your way to a place that stimulates the mind and encourages you to seek positive personal growth. Don’t limit what you can do because no one is joining you. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-August 22): Discuss your concerns with someone you trust. Time is on your side, and taking a wait-and-see approach will give you a glimpse of what you run into when a decision is needed. Focus more on fitness and less on what others are doing. 3 stars

VIRGIN (August 23-September 22): An opportunity will help you choose a suitable path. Gather information and prepare for what lies ahead. A unique suggestion will help you prepare for a physical transformation that you want to pursue. The search for stability will reassure you. 3 stars

BALANCE (September 23-October 22): A chat with a friend or relative will encourage you to explore alternatives. Getting involved in a cause you believe in or offering physical assistance to someone who needs your help will be an eye-opening experience. 5 stars

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Don’t bend under pressure. Look for other opportunities or ways to deal with money issues, and you will find a way to get back what is important to you. The change may not be welcome, but it will be necessary. 2 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): A plan to save or bring in disposable cash will change the way you live. Take a moment to review the pros and cons of a suggestion someone makes. A partnership will ease the pressure and give you time to recharge your batteries. 4 stars

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 19): Check out what’s going on in your community and the job opportunities that interest you. Configuring your resume around potential openings will encourage you to seek out better, less stressful alternatives. Don’t let someone make a change ruin your day. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Stay away from activities and people that create uncertainty or present a risk factor. Focus on what you know and love to do. Take responsibility for the way things are going at home and explore projects that provide creative outlet. 3 stars

PISCES (February 19-March 20): Comfort and convenience will put your mind at ease. Not everyone will agree with your plans, but don’t let that stop you from doing what makes you happy. A unique hobby or hobby will brighten up your day. Romance is privileged. 3 stars

Baby birthday: You are energetic, demonstrative and ambitious. You are open-minded and sympathetic.

1 star: Avoid conflicts; working behind the scenes. 2 stars: You can accomplish, but don’t rely on others. 3 stars: Focus and you will achieve your goals. 4 stars: aim high; start new projects. 5 stars: nothing can stop you; go looking for gold.

