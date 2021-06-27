Kangana Ranaut shares a video on many looks throughout her career: “I suffered a lot” | Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut spoke on her 15-year career in the film industry on Sunday with a fan-made video. She took to Instagram and shared a video compilation of her from different years, leading up to her last appearance at the Thailavi trailer launch.

Sharing the video, Kangana Ranaut said that at the age when people typically finish school, she struggles to build a career. Kangana was 17 when she started shooting for her first Gangster movie. Despite the difficulties, Kangana says the start has been good for her.

“My sister sent me this a fan made video, made me smile. This is what growing up in the film industry is like, I was a minor when I started working, I suffered a lot because I should have been in school to study and play without struggling for a career without parents or proper understanding and guidance of the film industry, but it also gave me a lot of time if today I feel after starting at zero at 16 and struggling for over a decade to be successful, I can still start from zero at 34 and build my own studio and become a successful filmmaker because I have the time ” , she wrote.

“I truly believe in what Krishna said in Geeta, every thing that looks bad has some good in it and anything that looks good on the surface definitely carries the seed of a bad one in its womb whether we see it or not. , this is our problem but it does not change the nature of reality, ”she added.

During his fifteen and a half year career, Kangana has delivered some memorable performances. This includes Fashion (2008), the Tanu Weds Manu series, Queen and Panga. Earlier this year, Kangana confessed that the most satisfying role of her career is Rani from her movie Queen. She said Queen resonated with her a lot as she went through similar circumstances at the time.

Kangana has a few films in the works. This includes the political dramas Thalaivi, based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalitha, and Emergency, based on the period on the life of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She also has Dhaakad and Tejas in the works.