Actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal made headlines last month due to their alleged brawl. Today, a complaint was filed against Yeh Rishta actor Kya Kehlata Hai Karan Mehra and his family at Goregaon Police Station.

Case filed against actor Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Karan Mehra and his family after Nisha Rawal's complaint

According to reports, Karan Mehra’s family members are also included in the complaint, including Ajay Mehra, Bela Mehra and Kunal Mehra, and have been charged with assault and willful harassment. In addition, Nisha also allegedly accused Karan Mehra of withdrawing more than 1 crore rupee from his account.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra was arrested earlier this month on allegations of domestic violence against his wife Nisha Rawal. The actress had filed a complaint after an alleged brawl at home that resulted in a head injury. While Karan Mehra claimed his wife hit her head against the wall in several media statements, she said he was abusive in their marriage. The actor has officially denied the allegations of domestic violence made by Nisha Rawal.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal got married in 2012. The actor rose to fame with the lead role of Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

