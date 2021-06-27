George RR Martin regrets that Game of Thrones goes beyond its books, promises a different ending





“I was five pounds ahead of the game, and those are massive pounds, as you know,” Martin said. “I never thought they would catch up to me, but they did.” There may never be a series that saw its fans turn it on as loud as HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” A show that was the biggest show on TV for most of its airing failed so badly that two years after it came off the air no one is talking about it – unless it was to spoil the ending. In particular, fans are adamant that the quality and consistency of the show started to falter as it surpassed its source material, George RR Martin Fantastic book series “A Song of Ice and Fire”.

See the story “When they started the [TV] series, I already had four books in print, and the fifth came out just as the series began in 2011. I was ahead of the game by five books, and these are gigantic books, as you know, ” said Martin PBS in Chicago. “I never thought they would catch up to me, but they did. They caught up to me and passed me.” In defense of the show, it aired for almost ten years and at that point Martin managed to release just one volume of the still unfinished series … and this one came out just at the start of series. It has now been a full decade since “A Dance with Dragons” was released, and Martin is again working on the next to last, “The Winds of Winter”. Before this epic time, Martin had never spent more than six years between volumes. Despite his involvement in the show – which he admits only exacerbated delays in writing his novel – Martin said the show not only went ahead with his story, but “Was going in somewhat different directions.”

See the story “So I’m still working on the book, but you’ll see my end when it comes out, ”he promised. Sadly, the author doesn’t seem to have any more clue than his fans when the book might be released – but you can bet they’re hoping for a more satisfying ending. With another full book, “A Dream of Spring,” yet to come before he wraps up his epic saga, Martin has the opportunity to right any wrongs fans believe took place as the HBO series began to unfold. tell their own story. At the start of the season, travel was a huge issue as Martin’s Westeros is a huge continent. This passage of time as people and armies crossed the map has been recorded in the story. Over the past few seasons, however, it seemed like people could appear as needed almost anywhere at any time.

See the story This is just a minor example of how the internal logic of Martin’s novels was knocked out in the TV show’s finale. All that attention to detail that made the debut so unpredictable and exciting (for those who haven’t read the books) was suddenly rushed and felt a bit overused – like it was a TV show instead. of a novel brought to the screen. It also means that there will be an opportunity at some point for another “Game of Thrones” adaptation. with Martin’s planned demise – assuming fans aren’t avoiding him either. In the meantime, HBO hasn’t given up on its behemoth ownership, aside from the bitter feelings of fans. Next up is the prequel series “House of the Dragon”, which is already in place with a 10-episode first season coming in 2022. With Martin involved again, that could mean even more delays on “The Winds of Winter “and” A dream of spring. “ By the time he finishes “A Song of Ice and Fire”, no one may remember the end of “Game of Thrones”. Or maybe none of those who saw it will still be around!

