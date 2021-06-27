Top Bollywood Celebrity Siblings Who Are Entrepreneurs

Life in Bollywood can involve spending a long, exotic vacation around the world while keeping a bunch of luxury cars under your garage. However, it is not for everyone.

Although it is easy for some, a few born into the royal family of superstars choose to walk and do something else with their life other than playing.

Whether it’s a luxury clothing line or some other business venture, we’ve put together a list of some famous siblings, who still wanted to carve out a niche for themselves.

1. Shweta Bachchan-Nanda



BCCL

The daughter of Bollywood Hall of Fame member Amitabh Bachchan and older sister of Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda began her career as a model for L’Officiel India, a French fashion magazine.

However, instead of continuing to work in the glamor industry and migrating to Bollywood like the rest of her family, she made her way by working as a columnist for numerous publications, with The gallery also praising its columns for being “funny” and “insightful”.

In 2018, Shweta also launched her own fashion brand called MXS, with Indian designer Monisha Jaising. Apart from that, she is also the Brand Ambassador for Kalyan Jewelers and has also launched her first novel, Paradise towers, which was published by HarperCollins.

Certainly, talent oozes throughout the Bachchan family.

2. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni



BCCL

Sister of Indian idol Ranbir Kapoor and daughter of late veteran Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was born into a family full of Bollywood stars.

A cousin of the successful sibling duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor, Riddhima chose to stay away from life by shooting on film sets to ply her craft in the fashion design arena.

The 40-year-old fashion jewelry designer has her own personal jewelry line known as R Jewelery.

In 2016, she also designed the earrings for American actress Goldie Hawn and went on to launch her own clothing brand in 2018, called “Sam & Friends”, which is named after her daughter.

3. Rhéa Kapoor



BCCL

Sister of actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Harrshvardhan Kapoor, and daughter of ageless Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor is a person known to juggle producer, celebrity stylist and entrepreneur.

While the 34-year-old has worked on films like Aïcha, Khoobsurat, and Veere Di Wedding as a producer, she is also the co-founder of a fashion brand called “Rheason, which probably means” Rhea and Sonam, “as she launched with her older sister in 2017.

4. Siddharth Roy Kapur



BCCL

The eldest of the trio of brothers which also includes actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunaal Roy Kapur, Siddharth Roy Kapur is the former managing director of Walt Disney India and a renowned film producer.

Despite having a background in film, Kapur went on to earn an MBA at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute and had success with The Procter & Gamble Company and Star TV in India, Dubai and Hong Kong in roles of marketing leadership.

While his brothers made a name for themselves with a plethora of Bollywood films, Siddharth rose through the ranks in the business world and enjoyed staggering success.

Well, talent is present in the Kapur family, and in all its forms.

5. Ekta Kapoor



BCCL

The word Ekta Kapoor remains a brand name in itself. To this day, the sister of Tusshar Kapoor and the daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra is the backbone of the Indian television industry.

The 45-year-old is clearly a force to be reckoned with when it comes to her status as one of the most respected entrepreneurs across India.

In 2012, Kapoor was featured in the Forbes Asia Power’s list of businesswomen, and rightly so.

The Co-Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer of Balaji Telefilms Limited is clearly at the top of her game and with a plethora of soap operas, films and web TV series currently in the making under her supervision, there is no doubt that her empire do not develop further.