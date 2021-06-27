Entertainment
Tributes to Johnny Solinger, former Skid Row singer after his death
Skid Row’s longest-serving singer Johnny Solinger has passed away. He was 55 years old.
The Arkansas-born rocker is remembered by his friends as “a great and daring flash of life”.
He joined the multi-platinum metal band Skid Row when they re-formed in 1999 after a three-year hiatus, replacing the group’s lead vocalist Sebastian Bach.
Solinger soon took to the stage when the band opened for Kiss’s original farewell tour the following year. Her voice is featured on the band’s fourth studio album Thick skin, released in 2003, and the follow-up to 2006 Revolutions per minute.
His time with the band ended in 2015, and he said at the time that he “decided to leave SKID ROW to continue. [his] solo career.”
The members of Skid Row later revealed that Solinger was fired in an out-of-court split. He was replaced by TNT frontman Tony Harnell, who resigned just eight months later.
Solinger releases country solo EP Scrap blacksmith shortly before leaving the group.
The title of the album was a tribute to his grandfather. Talk to Billboard in October 2014 he said: “My grandfather’s name is Willard Jesse ‘Scrappy’ Smith, and he will be 100 in April. Scrappy Smith is such a unique name.
“He always comes down the mountain for coffee every day and he keeps kicking. He also goes to the recreation center to flirt with all the 80-year-old ‘girls’.
Solinger announced in May that he was suffering from liver failure. In a social media post at the time, he asked fans for their support, explaining “like most musicians, I don’t have health insurance.”
Tributes were paid to the singer after his death.
A statement from Skid Row read: “We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo. Say hello to Scrappy for us.”
Bassist Rachel Bolan, who was among the signatories to the statement, also wrote on her personal Instagram account: “RIP Singo. Get yourself a slice of pie with Scrappy.”
Todd Kerns, bassist for Slash with Myles Kennedy and the conspirators, Toque, shared photos of him with Solinger on Twitter.
“Deeply saddened to hear of my brother’s passing in music Johnny Solinger,” he wrote. “It was a big and daring flash of life. He will be sorely missed. Keep the mic warm for me when I’m up there so we can vibrate together again.”
Michael Sweet, guitarist for Christian rock band Stryper, sent prayers to family, friends and fans of Solinger, writing on Instagram: “God bless you Johnny and may God hold you in His hands for all eternity. “
Influential bassist Tony Franklin also shared photos, writing: “So sad to hear of the passing of former Skid Row frontman Johnny Solinger. Lovely guy, lots of laughs and some vocal tips. Rest in peace Johnny!” “
He reportedly married actress Paula Marcenaro in 2011. “The reality is you will cry forever,” she wrote on Instagram after her death.
“You will not get over the loss of a loved one, you will learn to live with it. You will heal and rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered.”
Solinger spoke to fans about his health issues last month.
He wrote on social media: “It is with a heavy heart that I have to let everyone know what is going on with me and my health. I was hospitalized last month.
“I was diagnosed with liver failure. And the prognosis is not that good.
“Like most musicians, I don’t have health insurance and it’s very difficult to get proper care without it.”
At the end of the message, he signed: “I love you all.
