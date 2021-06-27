KRK Criticizes Shah Rukh Khan’s Supposed Project: “Atlee Knows Nothing About People’s Choice in Hindi” | Bollywood





After sharing his thoughts on Salman Khan, Kamaal R Khan spoke about Shah Rukh Khan. The self-proclaimed critic, also known as KRK, shared his thoughts on reports suggesting Shah Rukh is collaborating with Tamil director Atlee. Reports have circulated suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with Atlee. The South Indian filmmaker has made films such as Bigil and Mersal from Vijay and Raja Rani from Nayanthara. In a series of tweets posted on Sunday, KRK shared his take on Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee. “I really don’t understand why SRK is making a movie with the southern director #Atlee who doesn’t know anything about audience choice in Hindi. This is #SRK’s biggest problem that he trusts directors rather than l ‘story. People won’t accept it in masala movies like #Pathan etc, “he first tweeted. “Even #SRK makes the same mistake as the other stars that he doesn’t want to become an old man at the age of 56 as well. He only wants to do the role of cute boy Bholu, which people won’t digest. Bollywood actors have a phobia of doing a young boy role to get a young actress in the movie, “KRK said in a follow-up tweet. KRK followed his reviews with praise for the actor and said Shah Rukh has the ability to bring a box office collection of 500 crore, provided he chooses the right script. “#SRK is a brilliant actor and he can still give the 500Cr movie a big hit if he does the right movie. But unfortunately he makes bad movies. I really like him so I really feel bad for his choice bad movies. And he’ll get angry like the other actors when I give a bad review, “he added. KRK talks about Shah Rukh Khan’s supposed project with Atlee. Also Read: KRK Says Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Deedi’ Movie About Indira Gandhi, Emergency, Will Be Her ’12th Flop in a Row’ KRK’s latest verdict on Shah Rukh came amid his legal battle with Salman Khan. The Deshdrohi actor was recently criticized for a libel case by lawyers for Salman Khan. The case was filed by the actor’s legal team over money laundering allegations against Salman. KRK argued that it was his unfavorable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai that got him in trouble.

