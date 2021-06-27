Bradford T. Kenney has Ogunquit Playhouse operational and outside

Bradford T. Kenney was considering a new opening for a new season, always a moment of heightened anticipation even though he had quite a bit of experience with such things.

This year is Kenney’s 16th season as Executive Artistic Director of the Ogunquit Playhouse in the popular seaside town of Ogunquit, MA. He also opened seasons as artistic director of the former Foothills Theater in Worcester from 2001 to 2005.

But speaking on the phone the week before the OgunquitPlayhouse was set to open its first main show of 2021, “Monty Python’s Spamalot” (June 16 to July 10), the feeling and look was markedly different this time around. .

“The reality is, next week we’re going to do a show in front of thousands of people like we’ve never done before,” Kenney said.

Last year there was no main season at the Ogunquit Indoor Theater due to the pandemic, the first time the 89-year-old theater company had gone dark since 1942 during WWII due to blackouts. of electricity imposed.

For 2021, the decision has been made to build the Leary Pavilion (named after benefactors Carol and Noel Leary), a 25,700 square foot open-air venue nearly three times the size of the indoor theater, for the four main shows. of the season starting with “Monty Python’s Spamalot”.

So how did the show’s opening go?

“There is nothing quite like seeing live theater in a post-pandemic world. After being closed for its 2020 theatrical season due to the pandemic, the Ogunquit Playhouse is returning to the southern Maine stage with a debauchery and outrageous musical performed in what can only be described as a gigantic tent theater built next to the holy grail of this seaside town’s summer theaters, ”Dan Marois wrote in a review for Broadway World.

“I cried tears of joy during the encore, again savoring every moment in the theater,” said Marois.

Kenney had noted that people seemed to want the Ogunquit Playhouse to succeed.

“People say I want to be there. Of course being in a beach town doesn’t hurt us. It’s part of our cache,” Kenney said.

“People say, ‘Tell us what you need.’ I think the future is very bright. People are mobilizing and saying “We want to donate”. “

For “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” the show’s creator (late ex Python) Eric Idle had been in contact with the Ogunquit production team, Kenney said.

The remainder of the main season will be Jimmy Buffett’s “Escape to Margaritaville” (July 14 – August 28); the world premiere of “Mystic Pizza: A New Musical” (September 1 – October 2); and Mel Brooks’ “Young Frankenstein” (Oct 6 – Oct 31).

Yet last season had been bleak in more ways than one.

The Ogunquit Playhouse lost $ 8 million in 2020 ticket sales that were written off, Kenney said.

“We went to remote work. I did virtual stuff.” An outdoor cabaret series on the patio featured “a lovely and diverse group of alumni. Fifty people (socially distanced in the audience) could hook up with some of the performers. We’ve never done that before.”

The cabaret on the patio series is back for 2021 with full lineup for what will likely be a larger audience.

Also last year, the Ogunquit Playhouse “built a strategic plan around diversity to truly be a leader in American theater.”

Meanwhile, a fundraising campaign raised $ 3 million for the Ogunquit Playhouse in six months, Kenney said.

In short, the year “was quite difficult and we survived it all the same”.

The theater was originally founded in 1933 by Broadway showman Walter Hartwig and his wife Maude as an attractive summer venue that has hosted touring productions with renowned stars. Early prosperity enabled the purchase of a 27-acre campus and the current Ogunquit Playhouse opened on July 17, 1937. Built exclusively as a seasonal theater, the Playhouse was a state-of-the-art building that rivaled with many theaters. At New York. The theater was privately owned and operated for many years by John Lane, who established a nonprofit charitable foundation that would later oversee the theater. Ownership was transferred in 1997.

Kenney’s specialty, as Worcester audiences might recall (he also directed shows for the Wachusett Theater Company) was elegant musical productions, which was exactly what the board of directors of the ‘Ogunquit Playhouse wanted when they brought it to Ogunquit for 2006.

Once an operation from June to Labor Day, the theater extended its season and expanded considerably during Kenneys’ tenure. From 12 weeks, recent seasons have dropped to 26 weeks from mid-May through the end of October, with an additional holiday show produced for The Music Hall stage in Portsmouth, NH in December. Attendance fell from 40,000 to around 120,000, before the pandemic. The theater mainly produces its own shows (sometimes in collaboration with other theaters and producers) and has a reputation for promoting new works and productions some of which have had world premieres before going on tour. The Ogunquit Playhouse also offers other programs on its campus, including an academy of the arts.

When it became clear that we couldn’t produce any indoor shows this year, the creative wheels started turning on how we could deliver that legendary magic of Ogunquit Playhouse in an entirely new way, said Kenney.

Since “Field of Dreams” the saying is “If you build it, they will come”.

But Kenney has a saying about the Ogunquit Playhouse: “If you invest in it, they will show up.”

The Leary Pavilion represents an investment of $ 300,000.

The Pavilion Stage is three times the size of the Playhouse Stage and can accommodate over 1,000 people. For “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” the Ogunquit Playhouse begins with social distancing modules to accommodate a maximum of 450 people. The Indoor Playhouse, on the other hand, can accommodate 700 people, and with social distancing, that number would be 150.

The restrictions in Maine, as in Massachusetts, have constantly changed, so it is now possible to return inside.

“We thought about it and said ‘No’ we’re going out,” Kenney said.

“We’re starting to see summer theaters slowly starting to announce a show. But while the restrictions can be lifted, I think they’ll have to figure out how to operate. I think there are different levels of comfort,” said Kenney.

With the Leary Pavilion, “there was so much to learn with testing and public safety,” he noted.

“We are a successful, fully vaccinated company. We test twice a week. We have a full time nurse on site. We’ll probably be operating at a loss, but we knew if we could get people back there we should be brave but be careful, ”Kenney said.

The public will have to wear masks when walking outside the site, but as soon as they sit down they can take them off, he said.

“Actors’ Equity was on board,” he said of the actor association.

The logistics of creating a new outdoor site are “massive,” ranging from power cables to costume changes, Kenney noted.

The tumultuous and surreal “Monty Python’s Spamalot” presents itself as lovingly snatched from the 1975 satirical film about the legend of King Arthur, Monty Python and the search for the Holy Grail.

Accessories for the Ogunquit Playhouse show include a 20 foot “Trojan Rabbit”.

“’Spamalot’ takes place at the end of a plague outbreak. We thought it was appropriate and fun,” Kenney said. “With the relevance today, it’s going to be unique and extraordinary.”

“Escape to Margaritaville” was performed on Broadway in 2018. “I saw ‘Margaritaville’ on Broadway. Loved it. I knew it was perfect for a beach town,” Kenney said.

As the title suggests, “Mystic Pizza: A New Musical” is a brand new musical based on the 1988 romantic comedy-drama starring Annabeth Gish, Julia Roberts and Lili Taylor about three teenage girls working as waitresses in a Pizzeria in the fishing town of Mystic. , Conn.

The music comes from “all the hits from the ’80s and’ 90s,” while the team crafted the script through multiple readings on Zoom, Kenney said.

The teens are all Portuguese-American, which is Kenney’s own heritage.

“It’s great to do diversity work and a world first,” he said.

For “Young Frankenstein,” once again, “everyone came together” to help, Kenney said. Sally Struthers (“All in the Family”), who has become a friend of the Ogunquit Playhouse and Kenney, returns to Ogunquit as the musical’s housekeeper. “She’s excited.”

Despite all the flair that Kenney and the Ogunquit Playhouse bring to musicals, Kenney said that a non-musical adaptation, a theatrical adaptation of “Murder on the Orient Express” staged in 2019, broke all box records. -office. The show is now set to be scheduled for a nationwide tour, he said.

With its reputation of being one of the main regional theaters, more forward looking shows / productions are likely to emerge.

Next season will be the 90th for the Ogunquit Playhouse.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Kenney said.

“We have big plans to renovate the Playhouse,” Kenney said of the indoor theater.

“It was originally designed for 10 weeks (use per year). Now it’s up to 26 weeks. That’s as far as you can stretch it in Maine without heat. In 2022, we will have to focus on getting back to this gambling house. “

The city appeared to be opening up earlier this month.

“Very good. Even last year I have to say everyone went out. Restaurants came out. We had cafes popping up all over town. The governor of Maine was very careful and conservative, but things went wrong. advanced.”

So now, “People are buying tickets,” Kenney said.

And come to Ogunquit.

Ogunquit has been called Worcester Beach because of its relatively easy journey between Worcester and its beautiful beach. Likewise, you might call the Summer Theater at the Ogunquit Playhouse Worcester.

“I always see all my friends from Worcester. A lot of them come here to see the shows and stay on the beach,” Kenney said.

There is also a Foothills-by-the-sea factor.

Geof Dolan, former technical director of Foothills, has been the technical director and stage coordinator of the Ogunquit Playhouse for several years. BTMcNicholl, who runs “Monty Python’s Spamalot”, worked for Foothills.

“The blood of Foothills is still flowing deeply. A lot of us started working together there,” Kenney said.

For more information and tickets, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org.