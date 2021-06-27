Ed Sheeran Confirms New Collaboration With BTS On ‘New Record’





BTS is working with Ed Sheeran again (Photo: Big Hit Music) Ed Sheeran revealed that he once again wrote a song for superstar band BTS. Although he spent some time out of the limelight after the birth of his daughter Lyra, the Shape Of You singer has been a busy bee behind the scenes. The singer, who returns with his own single Bad Habits, spoke briefly about his collaboration with South Korean stars in an interview on Most Requested Live. He clearly had fun preparing something in the studio for RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, V, J-Hope, and Jungkook, calling them super cool. Ed said: I actually worked with BTS on their last album, and I just wrote a song for their new album. And they’re like cool guys, super cool too. A source from BTS Big Hit Music label added to South Korean media: It is true that Ed Sheeran participates in BTS new song. The Galway Girl star previously wrote the song Make It Right for Map Of The Soul: Persona’s 2019 album. The septet is back with the hit English single Butter coming out on CD with a brand new track, but it’s unclear if this will be the one Ed worked his magic on. Big Hit Music has announced that the CD will celebrate the day the BTS ARMY fandom officially received its name. All the company would say about the new song is that it will make your heart beat to the beat of BTS’s positive energy. Their previous comeback was the English-language single Dynamite, which not only earned them a Grammy nomination, but broke all kinds of records. It received the most simultaneous views for a music video on YouTube and set the record for the most viewed YouTube video within 24 hours of its release. Dynamite also holds the record for most YouTube viewers for a first video, with the video recording three to four million simultaneous live viewers. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Love Island 2021: Faye Winter Approached To Participate Via Instagram DMs

