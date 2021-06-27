GMA’s Michael Strahan makes a splash with latest holiday article amid news of ex-wife’s arrest











Good Morning America star Michael Strahan took to Instagram to share a holiday post, just hours before his ex-wife Jean Strahan’s arrest was announced



Hello america Star Michael strahanthe ex-wife of Jean Strahan has been arrested for allegedly harassing his former girlfriend.

Jean, 56, is said to have appeared at his ex-partner’s home on Friday night, despite his ex having a protective order requiring Jean to stay away.

Mother of two has been charged with criminal contempt for allegedly violating the protection order, TMZ reported.

VIDEO: Model of GMA’s Michael Strahan twins is part of fashion collection

Jean shares 16-year-old twin daughters Sophia and Isabella with Michael, and is the star’s second wife.

The passionate dad often shares sweet videos featuring his teenage daughters on social media, and over the weekend just a day after the arrest, posted a new vacation photo on Instagram with her beloved pet dog Enzo.

Michael Strahan is currently on vacation

The adorable photo showed Enzo sitting on the floor by an outdoor swimming pool, and was posted next to the caption: “ENZO is actually a legitimately trained and certified service animal. He listens but never as intensely as when a treat is the prize!”

Fans were quick to comment on the post., with one writing: “Aww, just give her a treat – you must love her”, while another wrote: “Aww that’s so sweet.” A third added: “He’s a smart dog!”

Michael’s ex-wife Jean Strahan was arrested in New York on Friday

Michael was absent from GMA over the past few weeks while on vacation, and shared updates with fans on social media.

Last week, the father of four posted a photo of himself lying on a sofa in a villa, with Enzo relaxing by his side. In caption he wrote: “Enzo wants to know why I work during the holidays… the hustle and bustle doesn’t stop!”

GMA star enjoys time off

Michael is also the father of older children, daughter Tanita, 29, and son Michael, 26, whom he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.

He had previously spoken of fatherhood in an interview with People. He said: “My children give me strength. I love being with children. For me, it’s all about family, now more than anything.”

The star owns several properties but lives primarily on the Upper West Side of New York City, near the GMA studios.

Michael is a regular at GMA

In an interview with the New York Times, Michael spoke about the area. He said: “I love the Upper West Side because as a dad I love the family atmosphere you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.

“One thing I love about the neighborhood, when you go places, it’s not like, ‘Michael!’ I’m another person that’s right there. “

In addition to a men’s cave and open-plan living room, Michael’s New York home also has an outdoor patio.

