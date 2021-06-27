Entertainment
GMA’s Michael Strahan makes a splash with latest holiday article amid news of ex-wife’s arrest
Hanna Fillingham
Good Morning America star Michael Strahan took to Instagram to share a holiday post, just hours before his ex-wife Jean Strahan’s arrest was announced
Hello america Star Michael strahanthe ex-wife of Jean Strahan has been arrested for allegedly harassing his former girlfriend.
MORE: Michael Strahan Celebrates Proud News With Al Roker’s Wife
Jean, 56, is said to have appeared at his ex-partner’s home on Friday night, despite his ex having a protective order requiring Jean to stay away.
Mother of two has been charged with criminal contempt for allegedly violating the protection order, TMZ reported.
VIDEO: Model of GMA’s Michael Strahan twins is part of fashion collection
Jean shares 16-year-old twin daughters Sophia and Isabella with Michael, and is the star’s second wife.
MORE: Why Isn’t Michael Strahan On Good Morning America?
MORE: Michael Strahan shares bittersweet family photo after heartbreaking week
The passionate dad often shares sweet videos featuring his teenage daughters on social media, and over the weekend just a day after the arrest, posted a new vacation photo on Instagram with her beloved pet dog Enzo.
Michael Strahan is currently on vacation
The adorable photo showed Enzo sitting on the floor by an outdoor swimming pool, and was posted next to the caption: “ENZO is actually a legitimately trained and certified service animal. He listens but never as intensely as when a treat is the prize!”
MORE: Michael Strahan Shares Sneak Peek at Incredible Home Bar in New York City
MORE: Michael Strahan Shares Devastating News As Fans Send Prayers
Fans were quick to comment on the post., with one writing: “Aww, just give her a treat – you must love her”, while another wrote: “Aww that’s so sweet.” A third added: “He’s a smart dog!”
Michael’s ex-wife Jean Strahan was arrested in New York on Friday
Michael was absent from GMA over the past few weeks while on vacation, and shared updates with fans on social media.
MORE: Michael Strahan’s family vacation with kids spoiled by surprise
MORE: Michael Strahan honors his children during recovery from COVID-19 – see rare photos
Last week, the father of four posted a photo of himself lying on a sofa in a villa, with Enzo relaxing by his side. In caption he wrote: “Enzo wants to know why I work during the holidays… the hustle and bustle doesn’t stop!”
GMA star enjoys time off
Michael is also the father of older children, daughter Tanita, 29, and son Michael, 26, whom he shares with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins.
He had previously spoken of fatherhood in an interview with People. He said: “My children give me strength. I love being with children. For me, it’s all about family, now more than anything.”
MORE: GMA’s Robin Roberts gets her co-stars talking as she reveals negative side of life situation
READ: Robin Roberts shares bittersweet message as she asks fans for help
The star owns several properties but lives primarily on the Upper West Side of New York City, near the GMA studios.
Michael is a regular at GMA
In an interview with the New York Times, Michael spoke about the area. He said: “I love the Upper West Side because as a dad I love the family atmosphere you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs.
MORE: Michael Strahan Receives Huge Support From Fans After Thoughtful News
MORE: Inside GMA Features Amazing Homes – Amy Robach, Robin Roberts & More
“One thing I love about the neighborhood, when you go places, it’s not like, ‘Michael!’ I’m another person that’s right there. “
In addition to a men’s cave and open-plan living room, Michael’s New York home also has an outdoor patio.
Read more HELLO! American stories here
Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]