From Michele Morrone to Rihanna 5 Hollywood stars victims of nude photo leaks

If you think a celebrity’s life is easy, then you are dead wrong. In addition to working hard as an actor, our stars also have to keep a smiley face all the time, even when they feel the opposite. As we say with roses, there are also thorns, the private life of a celebrity (professional or personal) is always in stake. On a related note, there have been incidents in Garland City when nude photos of stars have been leaked online. And so, here we feature five Hollywood celebrities whose nude photos were all over social media without their consent.Michele Morrone Nude Photo Line: Italian actor issues statement after his nude photos of the 365-day sequel leak online; Said it’s never okay to invade someone’s privacy.

Michele Morrone

The latest example of a naked image leak may be365 days actor. Michele whose nude front-view photos from the film set were all over the internet. The photos also showcased his fuzzy manhood and left nothing to the imagination. At what, the Italian star felt disgusted and also criticized this act on social networks.

Dakota johnson

Chris evans

Chris Evans made the news in 2020 when he accidentally uploaded nude photos of himself while trying to post an Instagram video. However, he deleted his error instantly, screenshots of the same were viral everywhere. Scott Evans has hilarious response to leaked nude photos of brother Chris Evans (See Tweet).

Kim kardashian

(The above story first appeared on Sports Grind Entertainment on June 27, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. IST. For more information and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website sportsgrindentertainment.com).