Avant-garde American composer Jon Hassell dies aged 84 | Music

Jon Hassell, the influential American avant-garde composer who invented the global-minded Fourth World musical aesthetic, has died at the age of 84. In a report, his family said the iconic trumpeter, songwriter and songwriter died in the early hours of June 26, after just over a year of health complications.

In the spring of 2020, Hassell broke his leg in a fall in his recording studio and spent four months recovering in hospital, isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hassell cherished life and leaving this world was a struggle as he wanted to share a lot more in music, philosophy and writing, his family said. It was his great joy to be able to compose and produce music until the end.

Hassells’ debut album Vernal Equinox from 1978 offered his vision of fourth world aesthetic, which he called a unified primitive / futuristic sound combining the characteristics of the world’s ethnic styles with advanced electronic techniques.

At that time, during the Cold War era, there was the First World and basically the Unspoken Second, which was the Soviet Empire, Hassell once said. Anything that was outside of those two was called third world, and that usually meant less developed countries. And those less developed countries were places where tradition was still alive and spirituality was inherent in their music production, for lack of a better term. [Fourth world] was like 3 + 1.

A New York Times reviewer wrote of a 1977 performance by Hassell: Its synthesis opens up new perspectives rather than simply rearranging the components of the old ones.

Jon Hassell: fearless video

In 1980, Hassell collaborated with Brian Eno on the album Fourth World, Vol 1: Possible Musics. In 2007, Eno wrote an essay called The Debt I Owe to Jon Hassell, in which he said: If I had to cite a central principle in Jon’s work, it would be that of respect: he looks at the world in all its forms. momentary and evanescent moods with respect, and it shows in his music.

Speaking to The Guardian last year, Hassell said he was proud of his influence on a younger generation of musicians who did not see the boundaries between global styles of music. The fourth world is something that says: I am aware of this, I am aware of this and this is what I propose.

Left-field musicians paid homage to Hassell. Draw Daniel de Matmos thanked him for the shimmering labyrinths of his music. London-based pop group Kero Kero Bonito named him major influence. Zola Jesus said he had offered a portal to so many other possible worlds.

The Bug, aka British producer Kevin Martin, said it was an honor working with Hassell on a Techno Animal album, band Martins with Justin Broadrick from Godflesh. King of tone, space, and Fourth World explorations, this world already seems duller without you.

Hassell was born in Memphis in 1937. I’m proud to come from the same place as the blues, he said. He studied at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester and moved to Cologne to study with Karlheinz Stockhausen, inspired by German composers’ first electronic piece, Gesang der Jnglinge.

Among his classmates were Irmin Schmidt and Holger Czukay, who would found the Can group. Hassell says Billboard from his first acid-taking experience at the Schmidts house: I remember being on the floor listening to Japanese gagaku music and watching the fibers of the carpet sway with the music.

Hassell met minimalist composer Terry Riley while a fellow at the Buffalo Center for Creative and Performing Arts at State University of New York. In 1968, Hassell performed on the first recording of Riley’s hugely influential play, In C.

This American experience around Terry and later La Monte Young was an excellent antidote to the European experience with Stockhausen, he said Perfect Sound Forever in 1997. Getting in touch with people who want to feel good through music and not just intellectual exercise. It was more holistic. He was talking to the whole body.

In Buffalo, Hassell befriended synthesizer pioneer Robert Moog, worked with Young, and studied in India under classical singer Pandit Pran Nath, learning raga form on the trumpet. Right on top of everything I have, I owe Pran Nath, Hassell told Perfect Sound Forever.

Jon Hassell: Live on KCRW Video

The traditional style of music, which he once compared to sound calligraphy, influenced his approach to the Fourth World. I was not prepared to be the first raga trumpeter; I was too old to take this path he told the critic Geeta Dayal. So I had to bring the things I liked: why can’t I put that with that?

Hassell performed at the first Womad Music Festival in 1982. This decade he would collaborate with festival co-founder Peter Gabriel as well as Talking Heads, David Sylvian and Tears for Fears.

He intended to collaborate with Eno and David Byrne on the album which became My Life in the Bush of Ghosts. Hassell said he couldn’t afford to travel to California for the recording, and said he was outraged by the tapes Eno and Byrne had sent him back.

In the same interview, he told Perfect Sound Forever: It was clearly a not-too-subtle appropriation of what I was doing on drums and rock bass. I thought it was a very unethical thing and the fact that I was never credited, even for being an inspiration, speaks to the testosterone in the room at that time. It made the struggle for my own musical identity in the market all the more difficult and I still face the consequences of this arrogance.

In 2018, Hassell told Billboard that he recently reconnected with Eno after writing him a 50-page letter. I would say we were brothers now. And it was a bad patch for me. But it flattened out.

In the 90s, Hassell collaborated with artists such as kd lang, Ani DiFranco and often with Ry Cooder, and continued to release his own albums. He founded the Ndeya label, an imprint of Warp Records.

Her last album was 2020s Seeing Through Sound, the second part of her 2018 album Listening to Pictures. Both versions explored Hassell’s musical theory of repentance, a term he borrowed from painting and which refers to the images and shapes that have been painted in a finished work.

In interviews last year, Hassell said he is writing a book called The North and South of You. He told Billboard that this was an analysis of where we are today in terms of an emphasis on the north of us, the rational and technological, instead of the south of us. North is logic, south is samba and how many of each would you prefer to have when leaving the planet?

The Hassells family said he left many gifts they would share with fans in time to support his lasting legacy. Donations to a GoFundMe set up by Brian Eno in 2020 to support him during his illness would allow the tremendous personal archives of his highly unpublished music to be preserved and shared with the world for years to come, the family said, as well as supporting philanthropic donations of scholarships and contributions to issues close to Jon’s heart, such as supporting the rights of musicians in the workplace.

The family said: As Jon is now released from a binding body, he is released to be in his musical soul and will continue to perform in the Fourth World. We hope you find solace in his words and dreams for this earthly place that he now leaves behind. We hold him and you in this loss and grief.