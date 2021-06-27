The interior of Vicky Kaushal’s luxurious house in Mumbai through 19 photos: Bollywood News





Vicky Kaushal is one of the few stars to achieve both commercial success and critical acclaim. The actor’s debut with the 2015 film by Neeraj GhaywanMasaanand achieved fame afterURI: The Surgical StrikeandManmarziyaan.He has also appeared in notable projects likeRaazi(2018) with Alia Bhatt,Sanju(2018) with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has been in the news for the past few days, one reason being his photos from the 2021 Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Shoot are so beloved by fans and the other being his supposed relationship with Katrina Kaif. The actor is also very active on his social networks where he stays connected to his fans and shares a glimpse of his living space with photos of him relaxing and enjoying his home cooking while lounging in comfort. . Vicky lives with her parents, Sham and Veena Kaushal, with her younger brother Sunny Kaushal in Mumbai. Vicky’s house is quite luxurious, aesthetic and subtle when it comes to interiors, let’s take a look inside her high rise apartment. LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM Vicky’s house has a large and comfortable living-dining room. The living room has two sets of sofas in different corners creating double seating areas with a comfy taupe gray sofa in one corner and a white sofa with a black wood panel on the other. The dining area has a frosted glass dining table. The room also has vibrant cushions in shades of pink and orange and a bold painting of the sun on one wall that totally complement each other. BEDROOM Vicky’s bedroom also follows the rest of her home in terms of subtle and elegant interiors. It has blue tones in the walls and the bed has a pale blue velvet headboard and dark blue cushions. The highlight of the room is the huge window which gives a fascinating view of the skyscrapers. The furniture in her bedroom, including her wardrobe, TV cabinet and side tables, are made in light wood tones. The room is completed with beige curtains which add to the tone even more calming and earthy. BALCONY Well, a house is incomplete with a balcony. A huge balcony with a beautiful sunset view is all you need after a tiring day. It is nothing less than a blessing. Vicky Kaushal’s sprawling balcony offers stunning city views from an upper floor. The actor is often seen relaxing or having his coffee while enjoying the sunset over Mumbai. The balcony is outfitted with black metal chairs and a matching table with free space for a quick yoga or workout. COOKED The Kaushal family kitchen has a simple design with black granite in the platform and white tiling in the rest. The kitchen also has modular cabinets, a shaded wooden door and a vintage colored wooden clock giving a totally elegant look. GYM AND BAR AT HOME Well, as we know both Kaushal brothers are passionate about fitness and that is the reason they have set up a gym in their house. The home gym has a good space where there are multiple barbell sets that lead to Vicky’s dad’s personal bar. SUNNY KAUSHAL ROOM Sunny’s bedroom has a teal color theme on the walls, just like Vicky’s. The bedroom has a white bed with a cream colored headboard. Although there is also a wooden desk and a dark wood chair in a corner. Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Shares Insight into Brazilian Martial Arts Capoeira Training BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay tuned. day with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.







