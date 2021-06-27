Divyanka Tripathi refutes rumors that she was offered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Divyanka Tripathi said the rumors that she was approached for the character of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah were “unfounded” and “not fatal”. Previously, Disha Vakani played the popular role in the series.
Divyanka Tripathi denies being approached to play Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Divyanka Tripathi has raised the rumor that she has been approached for the role of Dayaben in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC). Calling the rumor baseless and non-factual, the actress said that while the show is fabulous, she is looking for a new concept. Divyanka recently returned from Cape Town, South Africa, where she was filming for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Previously, Disha Vakani played Dayaben in TMKOC.
DIVYANKA NOT APPROACHED FOR TMKOC
Over the past two days, the internet has been abuzz with rumors that Divyanka Tripathi, who is currently being pampered by her husband Vivek Dahiya after returning from South Africa, has been approached to play Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, now the actress has opened up about it and called the rumor baseless and non-factual. Speaking to a leading daily, Divyanka said, “This is how rumors are, for the most part baseless and not factual. It’s a fabulous show with a huge number of fans, but I don’t think so. not that I’ll be happy to do it. I’m looking for a new concept and a new challenge. “
DAYABEN AT TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMA
Disha Vakani played the popular character of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, it has been over three years since the actress was last seen on the show as Dayaben. The actress took maternity leave in 2017 and has yet to join. From time to time, rumors of his return to the series are heard. There were also rumors that she had quit the show, but no official confirmation has yet been made.
ABOUT DIVYANKA TRIPATHI
Divyanka Tripathi is known for her roles in shows like Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. The actress did not choose a new series after Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. She recently returned from Cape Town, where she was filming for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show will also see Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen , Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and Mehekk Chahal as participants. As in recent years, Rohit Shetty is also hosting this season.
READ ALSO | Nattu Kaka AKA Ghanashyam Nayak from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah suffers from cancer
READ ALSO I Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are on vacation in Mahabaleshwar. See the pictures
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit