Divyanka Tripathi refutes rumors that she was offered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Divyanka Tripathi has raised the rumor that she has been approached for the role of Dayaben in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC). Calling the rumor baseless and non-factual, the actress said that while the show is fabulous, she is looking for a new concept. Divyanka recently returned from Cape Town, South Africa, where she was filming for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Previously, Disha Vakani played Dayaben in TMKOC.

DIVYANKA NOT APPROACHED FOR TMKOC

Over the past two days, the internet has been abuzz with rumors that Divyanka Tripathi, who is currently being pampered by her husband Vivek Dahiya after returning from South Africa, has been approached to play Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, now the actress has opened up about it and called the rumor baseless and non-factual. Speaking to a leading daily, Divyanka said, “This is how rumors are, for the most part baseless and not factual. It’s a fabulous show with a huge number of fans, but I don’t think so. not that I’ll be happy to do it. I’m looking for a new concept and a new challenge. “

DAYABEN AT TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMA

Disha Vakani played the popular character of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, it has been over three years since the actress was last seen on the show as Dayaben. The actress took maternity leave in 2017 and has yet to join. From time to time, rumors of his return to the series are heard. There were also rumors that she had quit the show, but no official confirmation has yet been made.

ABOUT DIVYANKA TRIPATHI

Divyanka Tripathi is known for her roles in shows like Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. The actress did not choose a new series after Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. She recently returned from Cape Town, where she was filming for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show will also see Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen , Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and Mehekk Chahal as participants. As in recent years, Rohit Shetty is also hosting this season.

