Jeremy Clarkson style farmhouse in Gloucestershire with 166 acres of land for sale for $ 2million





After Jeremy Clarkson’s hit new show “Clarkson’s Farm” on Amazon Prime Video, you might be looking for your own farming business. As the presenter of The Grand Tour delights and educates the nation in their attempt to run a farm in the Cotswolds, are you tempted to embrace the farming lifestyle yourself? Today an incredible 166 acre farm rivaling Jeremy Clarkson’s is for sale in Gloucestershire. READ MORE: Incredible luxury apartment with restaurant in Cheltenham on sale for 1.35 million Described as a ‘five bedroom period residence’ with modern farm buildings, Caudwell Farm is a vast expanse of land and a mixed residential farm in the heart of the Forest of Dean. Tucked away in St Briavels, you may have to have twice won the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire presented by Clarkson to purchase it directly – the property is currently put up for sale for 2 million. The property – sold by RG & RB Williams – has traditional farm buildings with development potential and consists mainly of arable land, pasture and woodland. Get the biggest stories from all over Gloucestershire straight to your inbox, Click here The farm appears on a list Zoopla put together of country farms you could buy if you wanted to take the leap and change your lifestyle for good. While the Clarksons Diddly Squat Farm has 1,000 acres, you could own 166 acres of this farmland and fully embrace the country lifestyle. Take a look at the gallery below for more panoramic photos of the property. The floor plan shows a coal house, a dairy and a maid’s room. As well as a breakfast, a living room and a dining room. There is also a kitchen, a covered walkway, a covered store and a courtyard – all located on the ground floor. The first floor has five bedrooms and there is even an attic for additional storage space.







