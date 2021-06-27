A story of war, love, loss and hope ‘

Author and longtime former Bellingham resident Rick Smith has been writing about the sport for 39 years, retiring from the Daily News in 2014. Now he tackles the subject of the invisible wounds of war in a new book, “Dan & Nellie: A Story of War, Love, Loss & Hope.”

Prior to moving to Uxbridge in 2018, Rick and his wife, Wendy, lived in Bellingham for over 40 years. This is the first book for graduates of the Algonquin Regional in 1964 and Fitchburg State College in 1969.

At the Daily News, Smith wrote about just about every sport and was also an editor.

“It wasn’t for me and that’s when I switched to sports journalism,” Smith says.

Now retired Smith says he is an avid reader and still enjoys watching sports at all levels, even though he enjoys football the most. Among his favorite authors are JD Salinger, John Grisham, James Patterson and Kurt Vonnegut.

“Dan & Nellie” took about a year to write and was “a labor of love,” Smith says, as it is a tragic family affair.

Smith says he plans to write another book, this time about the college football trips his family has taken.

Below, he tells us about “Dan & Nellie”.

What inspired you to write the book?

Writing a book has always been on my bucket list. Dan and Nellie were my wife Wendys’ maternal grandparents. When we first got married, I heard Dan and Nellie’s story and the challenges they faced as a young couple during and after WWI.

Tell us about the book

Dan and Nellie were a young couple when Dan was called up to fight in France during the Great War. He was wounded in battle, but these are the emotional wounds he was never able to overcome. Dan came home after the war and ended up going mad. Nellie raised a daughter, Dottie (my stepmother), mostly on her own. After Dans’s untimely death, Nellie remarried and found happiness again.

What’s your writing process?

When I was a sports journalist, I formulated my gambling story in my head on the way back from a place. Likewise, I would formulate my story in my head before I sat down in front of the computer.

What does a typical day look like for you?

I wrote this book during the pandemic. I didn’t have a fixed schedule. I usually write short chapters and have probably averaged about two chapters per day.

What advice do you have for other writers?

I waited until the age of 74 to write my first book. Looking in the mirror, I think I waited this long for fear of failure. I finally gave myself a pep talk and decided that the failure would be not to try. Overcome this fear and do it.

What do you hope people learn from your book?

This is not an original thought: war is hell. Whatever the war, the cost in human lives is enormous. People are being killed and maimed and some will never recover from the psychological damage. Dan Hickes, my wife’s grandfather, was obviously a wonderful man before his expedition to France. He wasn’t the same when he got home.

“Dan and Nellie: A Story of War, Love, Loss and Hope”

By Rick Smith

Barnes & Noble Press, 2021

178 pages, $ 6.28 paperback

Available at Barnes & Noble

