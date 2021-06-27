The singer confirms a new song with the group

The collaboration between Ed Sheeran and BTS is on! The singer confirmed it on June 26, and Twitter was buzzing with fan reactions.

Over the years, BTS has collaborated with several artists and the group is expected to release another song with Ed soon. In fact, Ed couldn’t help but talk about the band members as he broke the news of their collaboration. Although little is known about the new song, fans are eagerly awaiting it.

Ed Sheeran: "I actually worked with @BTS_twt on their last album and I just wrote a song for them for their new album, and they're like really cool guys too."

Ed Sheeran talks about new song

On June 26, Ed appeared on Most popular live promote his song Bad habits. In the midst of this, the singer was asked about his thoughts on BTS.

Meanwhile, Ed revealed that he had been working on a new song with the band. It should be part of their new album. Ed said: I actually worked with BTS on their last album, and I just wrote a song for their new album. And they’re like cool guys, super cool too.

Following this, a source from Big Hit Entertainment confirmed Soompi that the news is true. The source said: It’s true that Ed Sheeran participates in BTS’s new song.

Unfortunately, not much is known about their upcoming music. The last time Ed and BTS collaborated was in 2019. Their song Do it right was part of the BTS album Soul Map: Persona.

Twitter reacts to BTS x Ed Sheeran collaboration

Since the news of their collaboration came out, fans have been talking about it on Twitter. Many have admitted that they have been eagerly awaiting BTS to drop more clues about the music to come.

One excited fan wrote: BTS ft Ed Sheeran i disagree cant waitretttttttttttttt how are you bee. Another added: Make it right is one of my favorite songs and seeing that Ed Sheeran and BTS have a new collaborative song, now I can’t wait to hear it. What if her permission to dance seemed perfect.

Make it right is one of my favorite songs and seeing that Ed Sheeran and BTS have a new song together now I can't wait to hear it and if his permission to dance sounds perfect.

Meanwhile, others admired Ed for seeing the talent of the band as the comment read: I love I love how Ed Sheeran himself approached the bts he wants to collaborate with and also does. that he took the time to understand their discography and said he wanted to create something like Spring Day, such a nice guy.

I love i love the way ed sheeran himself approached bts that he wants to collaborate with and also the fact that he took the time to understand their discography and said he wanted to create something like the day spring, such a nice guy

How to order the BTS Butter CD

While waiting for more details on the song’s release, fans of the group can purchase their BTS Butter CD.

Fans can purchase the CD from the Weverse Store. You can check it outhere. At the same time, the CD is available to order from Target and Amazon. You can consult themhere.

In a statement to fans, Weverse noted: In addition to the digital single Butter which was saturated with a surge of love from fans around the world, the CD will include a new track that will make your heart beat to the beat of positive energy. by BTS. We look forward to the love and support of all the fans.

2021 Festa BTS ARMY Corner Store Teaser

