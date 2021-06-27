Entertainment
The singer confirms a new song with the group
The collaboration between Ed Sheeran and BTS is on! The singer confirmed it on June 26, and Twitter was buzzing with fan reactions.
Over the years, BTS has collaborated with several artists and the group is expected to release another song with Ed soon. In fact, Ed couldn’t help but talk about the band members as he broke the news of their collaboration. Although little is known about the new song, fans are eagerly awaiting it.
- SEE:Tana Mongeau criticizes Austin McBroom on Twitter!
Ed Sheeran talks about new song
On June 26, Ed appeared on Most popular live promote his song Bad habits. In the midst of this, the singer was asked about his thoughts on BTS.
Meanwhile, Ed revealed that he had been working on a new song with the band. It should be part of their new album. Ed said: I actually worked with BTS on their last album, and I just wrote a song for their new album. And they’re like cool guys, super cool too.
Following this, a source from Big Hit Entertainment confirmed Soompi that the news is true. The source said: It’s true that Ed Sheeran participates in BTS’s new song.
Unfortunately, not much is known about their upcoming music. The last time Ed and BTS collaborated was in 2019. Their song Do it right was part of the BTS album Soul Map: Persona.
Twitter reacts to BTS x Ed Sheeran collaboration
Since the news of their collaboration came out, fans have been talking about it on Twitter. Many have admitted that they have been eagerly awaiting BTS to drop more clues about the music to come.
One excited fan wrote: BTS ft Ed Sheeran i disagree cant waitretttttttttttttt how are you bee. Another added: Make it right is one of my favorite songs and seeing that Ed Sheeran and BTS have a new collaborative song, now I can’t wait to hear it. What if her permission to dance seemed perfect.
Meanwhile, others admired Ed for seeing the talent of the band as the comment read: I love I love how Ed Sheeran himself approached the bts he wants to collaborate with and also does. that he took the time to understand their discography and said he wanted to create something like Spring Day, such a nice guy.
How to order the BTS Butter CD
While waiting for more details on the song’s release, fans of the group can purchase their BTS Butter CD.
Fans can purchase the CD from the Weverse Store. You can check it outhere. At the same time, the CD is available to order from Target and Amazon. You can consult themhere.
In a statement to fans, Weverse noted: In addition to the digital single Butter which was saturated with a surge of love from fans around the world, the CD will include a new track that will make your heart beat to the beat of positive energy. by BTS. We look forward to the love and support of all the fans.
In other news, Soulja Boy’s net worth explored – Rapper takes on Bow Wow in Verzuz Battle
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]