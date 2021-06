Canadian wrestlers The Bollywood Boyz dismissed by WWE

The Bollywood Boyz are officially out of WWE. The popular Burnaby-born duo announced on Friday that they had been released from the professional wrestling circuit after a five-year run as part of the organization’s budget cuts. All the bumps, ripped ACLs, dislocated shoulders, it’s all been worth it for 5 years. And how ironic, we ended our last game with a hanging shoulder It’s okay, we got fired showing up for wrestling training – we love what we do, with passion – Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 25, 2021 Gurvinder Sihra and Harvinder Sihra formed the duo, bearing the stage names Sunil Singh and Samir Singh respectively, and were also referred to as The Singh Brothers at various points in their careers. The pair were sometimes billed in Burnaby, but also often touted as originating from Punjab, India. Coming from the NXT and 205 Live circuits, the Bollywood Boyz made their WWE Main List debut as part of Smackdown in 2017, and made their first Raw appearance in 2019. Outside of their own matches, the brothers have also coached WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, another Indo-Canadian wrestler from Calgary, Alta. One of the Boyz’s most memorable moments came in 2017, when the partnership with Mahal began. The pair stormed the ring in a match with Randy Orton, Mahal eventually threw Orton to the ground and walked out with the WWE belt. Sunil also fought to support Mahal at Wrestlemania 34, in a fatal foursome against Orton, along with other wrestlers Bobby Roode and Rusev. Singh ended up distracting Rusev in the prime of the moment, allowing Mahal to win the United States Championship belt. The pair also appeared at Rogers Arena in Vancouver in 2017 as part of the WWE Live: Summerslam Heatwave Tour, a moment they called “special” in a tweet. 4 years ago @RogersArena in front of our parents. It was special. They are our constant reminder to keep pushing for greatness. pic.twitter.com/VYGjvc4pPM – Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) June 25, 2021 What’s next for the Bollywood Boyz? While their time with WWE is over (at least for now), it doesn’t seem likely that wrestling fans have seen the last of the brothers. Gurvinder is 37, while Harvinder is 34 – barely old for an industry that often sees wrestlers competing in their 50s and 60s. Other major wrestling promotions in North America like All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Impact Wrestling (Impact!), Ring of Honor (ROH), Major League Wrestling (MLW) and National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) could potentially offer a pair contract. soon. It is also possible to travel abroad to a destination such as the New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) brand. More news on the pair’s future is expected soon.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos