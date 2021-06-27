Style Tips: Bollywood divas have always proven that white pants are a winner and here are the ways to rock them all

What’s on your fashion radar these days? We hope for two more pairs of white pants as an answer.

is it difficult to break with white people? While they are no longer limited to being worn only on Remembrance Day, they are all intended for making statements today. They can take you from morning to night and rock every look with a lot of comfort. You know it and the celebrities of B-town endorsed it a long time ago. After endless days spent at home in pajamas (probably in white), you now have the option of playing with white pants when you go out with your mask on. Let’s make it a success rather than a failure for you, okay?

Whites are super versatile and can be amplified with colors, prints or patterns. Here are the Bollywood approved styles that will help you look your best in white pants again. Maybe a few neat improvements won’t hurt anyone. Let’s dive into the editing!

Khaali Peeli actress Ananya Panday has an affinity with white outfits. Shorts and ripped jeans are surely at the top of the list. She kept her airport look effortless but a little too chic as she pulled on a neon jacket and teamed it with ripped jeans. Borrow 2 style tips here: To add a pop of color to your outfit, choose something as bright as neon and don’t forget to tie your basic tee. Grab a pair of your favorite sneakers.

Attracted by neon orange stilettos? We’re also here to highlight his choice of an all-white ensemble. Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advaniclubbed a cropped top with a pair of high waisted pants. Don’t go for traditional skinny jeans, keep it airy and relaxed with a comfortable fit. Fold it up before sliding your feet into your heels.

Can’t do without going to the gym every day and don’t want to compromise on fashion? You don’t need it with Dhadak star, everyday styles Janhvi Kapoor. They deserve to ask for ratings and here’s what you can do to ease the monotony of white leggings. Wear your white leggings and wear a gray long sleeve cropped top to layer over your white sports bra. Layering is fun and keeps you warm!

Fly to another city? Raabta starlet Kriti Sanon has a sleeve cuff that looks like a million dollars. She donned a white cropped top and white jeans with pointy heels. The details of admiration are in the crochet bralette and beige blazer with a cutout detail that has been thrown over the white cut. Make sure the mask looks just as cool.

Love Aaj Kal 2 actor Sara Ali Khan was ready for a night out in white jeans and a pastel blue striped ruffle top. This simple look can be complemented with glitter elements. How about sequined flats and a shoulder bag?

How do you style your white pants? Let us know in the comments below.

For more fashion and beauty information, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read also |Deepika Padukone in midi dresses makes us add all this to our basket