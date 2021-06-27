Kangana Ranaut shares video showing her transformation over the years in Bollywood









ANI |

Update: June 27, 2021 7:25 PM IS

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Sunday shared a fan-made video and reflected on her journey in the Hindi film industry. The video featured a compilation of Kangana’s looks from her 15-year journey in the movies.

Kangana took to her Instagram account and shared a video compilation of her from different years, leading up to her last appearance at the launch of the “Thalaivi” trailer.

In the caption, Kangana said that at the age when people usually finish school, she struggles to build a career.

She wrote: “My sister sent me this a fan made video, made me smile. This is what growing up in the film industry is like, I was a minor when I started working, I suffered a lot because I should have been in school studying and playing without struggling for a career without parents or proper understanding and guidance of the film industry, but it also gave me a lot of time. “

To say that her struggles have helped shape her career, she continued, “If today I feel like I started at zero at 16 and struggled for over a decade to be successful, I can always start from zero at 34 and build my own studio and be a successful filmmaker because I have the time. “

Concluding his thoughts, Kangana added: “I truly believe in what Krishna said in Geeta, whatever looks bad has good in itself and whatever looks good on the surface definitely carries the seed of a bad one in its own. belly … whether or not we see that it is our problem but that does not change the nature of reality. “

Kangana entered the glitzy world of showbiz in 2006 with “Gangster” director Anurag Basu. She was subsequently seen in films such as’ Life in a … Metro ‘,’ Fashion ‘,’ One Upon A Time in Mumbaai ‘,’ Krrish 3 ‘,’ Queen ‘,’ Tanu Weds Manu ‘,’ Judgementall Hai Kya ‘and’ Manikarnika: the queen of Jhansi ‘.

Meanwhile, Kangana’s upcoming film projects include “Thalaivi,” which is based on the life of Tamil Nadu’s former chief minister Jayalalithaa. She also has ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhaakad’ in her kitten. ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’ is also in the works. (ANI)







