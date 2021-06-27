Bollywood remembers legendary musician RD Burman on his birthday | Hindi movie news





Bollywood celebrities, actors, musicians and filmmakers took to social media Sunday to remember legendary music composer Rahul Dev Burman, aka RD Burman, on his birthday. Speaking to Twitter, reading caption Lata Mangeshkar wrote in Hindi: “RD Burman ko kaun nahi jaanta. Wo janam se rajputra tha aur sangeet ka wo raja tha. Aaj uski jayanti hai. Main uski yaad ko aur uske sangeet ko vinamra abhivadan karti. (Who does not know RD Burman. He was a prince by birth and the king of music. Today is his birthday. I pay my humble tribute to his memories and his music.)”

RD Burman ko kaun nahi jaanta. Wo janam se rajputra tha aur sangeet ka wo raja tha. Aaj uski jayanti hai. Main us… https://t.co/h6VoxPSpJZ – Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) 1624778629000 Poet-lyric-writer Javed Akhtar wrote: “Today, June 27, is the anniversary of RD Burman’s birth. The weather is always good for really great people, it is expanding more and more the image of a genius. No wonder his popularity among the next gen and the number of young musicians is increasing day by day. ”

Today, June 27, is the anniversary of the birth of RD Burman. The weather is always good for the really great people it keeps… https://t.co/3Xqm78pPtb – Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) 1624778176000 Singer Adnan Sami shared, “Remembering one of my all-time favorites” Pancham da “on her birthday! What an incredible range of genres in her evergreen music. I follow her forever indebted for the love and encouragement he bestowed upon me when I met him as a child. God bless his soul! #RDBurman. ” Singer Shilpa Rao tweeted, “Happy Birthday Pancham Da. May we continue to learn from you to nurture our child as a vision of life. Here is the genius.”

… Happy Birthday Pancham Da. May we continue to learn from you to feed our child like o… https://t.co/tmRr1KVGff – Shilpa Rao (shilparao11) 1624776118000 Director Madhur Bhandarkar wrote: “#NeedleOnTheRecord Remembering the Great #RDBurman #Panchamda on her 82nd birthday. Listen to one of her most underrated Hidden Gem songs from the movie ROMANCE, 1983. # HappyBirthdayRDBurman. ”

#NeedleOnTheRecord Remembering the great #RDBurman #Panchamda on his 82nd birthday. Listen to one of the h… https://t.co/rNmR1XjTUt – Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) 1624769673000 Director Sujoy Ghosh wrote: “Happy Birthday RD Burman. Your music brings happiness. Thank you for all the happiness.”

happy birthday RD Burman. your music brings happiness. thank you for all the happiness. https://t.co/WgZQYlm26A – sujoy gosh (@sujoy_g) 1624774217000 Speaking to their official Twitter account, the Association of Indian Film and Television Directors wrote: “@DirectorsIFTDA remembers legendary Music Director RDBurman on his birthday. Nicknamed Pancham Da, he is considered as one of the most predominant musical forces that Indian cinema has ever witnessed. From the 1960s to the 1990s, he composed sheet music for 331 films. ”

. @DirectorsIFTDA remembers legendary Music Director RDBurman on his birthday. Nicknamed Pancham Da, h… https://t.co/aRXz9Ln5Yr – Iftda India (@DirectorsIFTDA) 1624768670000 Producer Ashoke Pandit tweeted: “Remembering and paying homage to the all-time music maestro #RDBurman (#Panchamda) on his 82nd birthday. Your presence is always felt with your immortal musical melodies that you created. ”

Remember and honor the all-time music maestro #RDBurman (#Panchamda) on his 82nd birthday. Yo… https://t.co/AoeiaaKDGO – Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) 1624764669000







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos