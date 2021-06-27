Entertainment
Imran Khan also admitted – Pakistani filmmakers steal content from Bollywood, PAK PM gave advice
Imran Khan also pointed out that the Pakistani film industry needs to think in new ways so that original content can be created.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who spits venom at India, commented on Bollywood in his recent statement. However, while referring to Bollywood, Imran Khan has targeted his own i.e. Pakistani filmmakers. Imran Khan believes that Pakistani filmmakers are only copying the Bollywood or Indian Hindi film industry and that they have no new and original content of their own.
Imran Khan urged Pakistani filmmakers to focus on new and original content instead of copying Bollywood. Imran Khan said this during a short film festival held in Islamabad.
copy the culture of another nation
Imran Khan said mistakes were made early on as the Pakistani film industry was influenced by Bollywood, which resulted in a culture that continued to copy and adopt another nation’s culture. So the most important thing I want to say to young filmmakers is that in my experience of the world, only the real thing sells and the thing copied has no value.
According to a report in Dawn, Imran Khan also pointed out that the Pakistani film industry needs to think in new ways, so that original content can be created. Imran Khan urged all Pakistani filmmakers to come forward and take a step in this direction.
Whoever is afraid of defeat can never win
Referring to the influence of Hollywood and Bollywood in Pakistani culture, Imran Khan said locals will not watch local content unless it changes commercially. My advice is that young filmmakers should assert their original thinking and not be afraid of failure. It is my life experience that one who is afraid of defeat can never win.
It seems from these words of Imran Khan that he now also accepts that Pakistani filmmakers steal content from Indian cinema. This has long been the subject of a dispute between social media users in India and Pakistan. People from both countries accuse each other of stealing movies and songs.
